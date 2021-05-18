Coronavirus update: Northam continues to push vaccinations; Virginia’s positivity rate is at 3.2%

Health personal handle a sample as they run a test for COVID-19 behind a screen at the General Hospital in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on April 13, 2020 during the novel coronavirus pandemic. – The novel coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, which caused a global pandemic in 2009, the World Health Organization said Monday, stressing a vaccine would be necessary to fully halt transmission. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s daily new COVID-19 cases have been trending downwards since April.

This morning the Virginia Department of Health reported 378 new COVID-19 cases. The daily 7-day average for cases reported is 464.

The current positivity rate in the state is 3.2%.

Health experts believe vaccinations in the Commonwealth are helping lower daily cases and infection rates.

As of May 18, 37.8% of Virginia’s population has been fully vaccinated. Nearly 50% of the state’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, Gov. Northam removed the state’s mask mandate as a result of the state’s improving COVID-19 data. Fully-vaccinated Virginians now able to go without a mask or face covering in many public settings.

Northam is still encouraging residents to go out and get vaccinated. Today is a day of action, , called “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action.”

The goal is to help Virginians make a plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, then encourage their communities to do the same.

Governor Northam remains confident the Commonwealth will meet President Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of adults vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4.

Local vaccination events

Chesterfield County residents can get vaccinated at St. Augustine Church today from 4 to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome but residents are encouraged to register online since there are only 300 slots available.

Shots will be given on a first come, first served basis. If you can’t go today, you’ll have a second opportunity next Wednesday at the same time and place.

Hanover County middle schools are hosting vaccine clinics for district students. The FDA recently authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for use in children as young as 12. Children in the district can get vaccinated at the following events:

Tuesday, May 18 at Chickahominy Middle School from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18 at Liberty Middle School from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Monday, May 24 at Bell Creek Middle School from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Monday, May 24 at Oak Knoll Middle School from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

*The 1:30-3:30 p.m. clinics will be for students only and not open to the public. The 4-6 p.m. clinics will be for eligible middle and high schoolers.

