Coronavirus update: On average Virginia is reporting 3,564 new COVID-19 cases daily

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,295, state health officials reported.

On average the commonwealth is seeing a daily increase of 3,564 new COVID-19 cases. VDH data also shows that deaths in Virginia went up by 45 bringing COVID-19 fatalities to 4,598.

The state’s positivity rate increased slightly to 11.8 percent.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is reporting that there are currently 2,409 COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the virus. There have been 27,471 COVID-19 patients discharged from the hospital since the pandemic started.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Dec. 21 and 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesdays: Dec. 22 and 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Wednesdays: Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon . St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursday: Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Friday: Dec. 18 – 10 a.m. to noon . Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Saturdays: Dec. 12 and 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

RICHMOND

Friday, December 18th, Regency Square Parking Deck (1420 N Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23229)**

**indicates drive thru event

Flu vaccines are also available everyday Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00am-4:30pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Dec. 17, the college has reported:

30 active student cases and 9 active employee cases of COVID-19.

0 student is in isolation on campus.

3 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Dec. 16, here is what the college has reported:

119 total cases and 8 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 2.7 percent.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 16, shows that:

39 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,687 people have recovered from the virus since July.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES