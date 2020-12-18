Coronavirus update: On average Virginia is reporting 3,564 new COVID-19 cases daily

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,295, state health officials reported.
On average the commonwealth is seeing a daily increase of 3,564 new COVID-19 cases. VDH data also shows that deaths in Virginia went up by 45 bringing COVID-19 fatalities to 4,598.
The state’s positivity rate increased slightly to 11.8 percent.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is reporting that there are currently 2,409 COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the virus. There have been 27,471 COVID-19 patients discharged from the hospital since the pandemic started.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Dec. 21 and 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Tuesdays: Dec. 22 and 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Wednesdays: Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
- Thursday: Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Friday: Dec. 18 – 10 a.m. to noon. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Saturdays: Dec. 12 and 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
RICHMOND
- Friday, December 18th, Regency Square Parking Deck (1420 N Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23229)**
**indicates drive thru event
Flu vaccines are also available everyday Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00am-4:30pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Dec. 17, the college has reported:
- 30 active student cases and 9 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 0 student is in isolation on campus.
- 3 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Dec. 16, here is what the college has reported:
- 119 total cases and 8 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 2.7 percent.
The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 16, shows that:
- 39 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,687 people have recovered from the virus since July.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 163 cases, 8 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 11,409 cases, 156 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 539 cases, 27 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 749 cases, 9 deaths
- City of Richmond: 7,961 cases, 88 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 784 cases, 14 deaths
- Goochland County: 524 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 3,128 cases, 64 deaths
- Henrico County: 10,488 cases, 272 deaths
- New Kent County: 501 cases, 5 death
- Powhatan County: 661 cases, 6 deaths
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. Tuesday morning, the vaccine was delivered to the Henrico Doctors' Hospital Forest Hill Location.
- Kate Bedingfield, spokeswoman for the Biden-Harris Transition shared the following letter, stating that although Richmond has tested positive for coronavirus, he was not in close contact with President-elect Joe Biden, as defined by the CDC.
- Hospitals across California have all but run out of intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients, ambulances are backing up outside emergency rooms, and tents for triaging the sick are going up as the nation’s most populous state emerges as the latest epicenter of the U.S. outbreak.
- Public health officials, fact checkers and doctors tried to quash hundreds of rumors in myriad ways. But misinformation around the pandemic has endured as vexingly as the virus itself. And with the U.S., U.K. and Canada rolling out vaccinations this month, many falsehoods are seeing a resurgence online.
- A government advisory panel endorsed a second COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, paving the way for the shot to be added to the U.S. vaccination campaign.
- The holidays will be one for the books as many plans and traditions will be altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While there will certainly be fewer Americans traveling this year than in years past, millions will still take trips this holiday season.
- COVID-19 has robbed a lot from children in 2020, and in many school districts in northern climes it is now stealing the magic of the snow day — waking up to find that school has been canceled and the day will be filled with snowballs and snow angels.
- AAA projects that the number of travelers in Virginia this holiday season will be the lowest the commonwealth has seen in nearly two decades.
- A U.S. college student and her boyfriend have been sentenced to four months in prison in the Cayman Islands for violating strict COVID-19 measures following a recent ruling that will be appealed, their attorney said Thursday.
- The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,853 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total cases to 296,093.