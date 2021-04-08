Coronavirus update: Over 1.6 million people fully vaccinated in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, April 8:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,928 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 631,083.
The number of deaths increased to 10,436 since yesterday. The state’s positivity rate increased slightly to 6.3%.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 4,414,376 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of April 8.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 34.1%.
A total of 1,639,623 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 77,664 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 52,161 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,111 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 244 are in the ICU and 133 are on a ventilator.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of April 8, the college has reported:
- 44 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 4 students are in isolation on campus.
- 11 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of April 7, here is what the college has reported:
- 21 current active COVID-19 cases
- March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%
- 22,609 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 461 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 25,916 cases, 404 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,568 cases, 57 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,409 cases, 64 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,587 cases, 79 deaths
- City of Richmond: 16,096 cases, 255 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 2,017 cases, 42 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,345 cases, 23 deaths
- Hanover County: 7,550 cases, 149 deaths
- Henrico County: 23,737 cases, 582 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,412 cases, 14 death
- Powhatan County: 1,814 cases, 14 deaths