Coronavirus update: Over 1.6 million people fully vaccinated in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, April 8:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,928 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 631,083.

The number of deaths increased to 10,436 since yesterday. The state’s positivity rate increased slightly to 6.3%.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 4,414,376 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of April 8.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 34.1%.

A total of 1,639,623 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 77,664 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 52,161 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,111 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 244 are in the ICU and 133 are on a ventilator.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of April 8, the college has reported:

44 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.

4 students are in isolation on campus.

11 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of April 7, here is what the college has reported:

21 current active COVID-19 cases

March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%

22,609 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia