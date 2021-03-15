Coronavirus update: Over 1 million people in Virginia fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, March 15:
The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,130 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 595,865.
The number of deaths reported in the state has eclipsed the 10,000 mark on Sunday. Total death is now 10,060. The state’s positivity decreased slightly at 5.4%.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 49,126 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,013 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 217 are in the ICU and 131 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 2,740,975 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 15.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 21.1%.
A total of 1,010,519 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 52,898 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND/HENRICO
- Thursday: Mar. 18 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. East Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave
Virginia’s pre-registration system open
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system.
CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of March 12, the college has reported:
- 38 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 1 student is in isolation on campus.
- 5 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of March 12, here is what the college has reported:
- 0 current active COVID-19 cases
- February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
- 16,003 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 422 cases, 13 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 24,431cases, 379 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,442 cases, 53 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,220 cases, 63 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,355 cases, 73 deaths
- City of Richmond: 15,217 cases, 230 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,880 cases, 40 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,259 cases, 18 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,935 cases, 145 deaths
- Henrico County: 22,155 cases, 565 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,298 cases, 13 death
- Powhatan County: 1,710 cases, 10 deaths
- Are you 75 years and older living in Hanover, waiting for the vaccine? Here's how you could get it this weekHanover County is making a special effort to vaccinate the rest of those 75 and older who haven't gotten their vaccine within the next week and a half at their vaccination center in the old Food Lion building in Ashland Junction Shopping Center.
- So your pal is vaccinated against COVID-19, but you've yet to be immunized yourself. Is it safe to travel in a car with them?
- A nurse at Baystate Medical Center in Massachusetts has seen firsthand how COVID-19 can affect a family, especially when they have to say goodbye to a loved one.
- Virginia's death toll in the COVID-19 pandemic eclipsed the 10,000 mark on Sunday, according to the latest reporting from the Virginia Department of Health. The number of new cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth on Sunday was 1,173.
- When you receive the second and final shot of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, you must wait some time before the vaccines reach full effectiveness.
- Coronavirus update: Over 2.5 million vaccine doses administered, positivity rate holds steady at 5.5%Virginia Department of Health reported 1,348 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 593,562. Virginia's positivity rate remained at 5.5%. Over 2.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the commonwealth.
- 'I cry regularly': A year in the life of a caregiver helping his elderly father with Alzheimer's during the pandemic"I would take him to the movies twice a week, that was a big deal," said Armen Arisian in March 2020 when he was adjusting to isolation at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with his elderly dad who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.
- A health care worker who received the full dosage of COVID-19 vaccine and followed recommended guidelines contracted the virus after traveling outside of Hawaii, the state's health department said in a news release.
- Bells rang, trees were planted and red lights were switched on at City Hall in Richmond on Friday. All of this and more to honor the 224 Richmond residents who died of COVID-19.
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia's vaccination coordinator, said on Friday that the state could reach herd immunity as early as the end of May, though vaccine skepticism could delay that timeline. Those comments come as the country sets a new target for normalcy. Gov. Ralph Northam posted on Facebook following President Joe Biden's […]