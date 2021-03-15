Coronavirus update: Over 1 million people in Virginia fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, March 15:

The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,130 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 595,865.

The number of deaths reported in the state has eclipsed the 10,000 mark on Sunday. Total death is now 10,060. The state’s positivity decreased slightly at 5.4%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 49,126 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,013 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 217 are in the ICU and 131 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 2,740,975 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 15.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 21.1%.

A total of 1,010,519 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 52,898 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Coronavirus testing near you

RICHMOND/HENRICO

Thursday: Mar. 18 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. East Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave

Virginia’s pre-registration system open

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of March 12, the college has reported:

38 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.

1 student is in isolation on campus.

5 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of March 12, here is what the college has reported:

0 current active COVID-19 cases

February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%

16,003 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia