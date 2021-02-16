Coronavirus update: Over 12 percent of Virginia’s population vaccinated with at least one dose; Statewide pre-registration system opens

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Tuesday, February 16:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,770 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 553,308. The number of reported cases seems to be lower than usual due to testing sites being closed over the weekend due to the ice storm that hit Virginia.
The state is reporting 7,037 deaths. The positivity rate is at 9.1 percent.
Virginia’s pre-registration system opens
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened this morning.
CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 43,305 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,849 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 401 are in the ICU and 241 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 1,399,221 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 16.
Over 12 percent of the people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 351,441 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 34,863 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
CHESTERFIELD
- Monday: Feb. 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Feb. 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Feb. 15, the college has reported:
- 78 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 35 students are in isolation on campus.
- 49 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Feb. 15, here is what the college has reported:
- 15 current active COVID-19 cases
- January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6 percent
- 9,112 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 382 cases, 10 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 22,541 cases, 216 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,257 cases, 34 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,963 cases, 23 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,912 cases, 39 deaths
- City of Richmond: 14,098 cases, 148 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,697 cases, 20 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,171 cases, 8 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,383 cases, 104 deaths
- Henrico County: 20,473 cases, 358 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,188 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,592 cases, 7 deaths
- Three sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy said Monday, less than a year after a massive outbreak on the ship sidelined it in Guam for nearly two months.
- A pediatrician wants parents to know the flu vaccine could protect your child from life-long complications from coronavirus.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that passage of the federal stimulus bill will help schools reopen more safely.
- There are at least seven distinct variants of COVID-19 that appear to have originated in the U.S., according to a study published Sunday.
- The good news: Many of the new COVID-19 vaccines are made with new, flexible technology that’s easy to upgrade. What’s harder: Deciding if the virus has mutated enough that it’s time to modify vaccines — and what changes to make.
- The foundation credited Fauci with "courageously defending science in the face of uninformed opposition during the challenging COVID crisis.”
- "They shut the doors and went away. We had no notification, there wasn't an email, a phone call, a text." Without warning in March of last year, the Sussex County Health Department suddenly shut their doors.
- It’s nearly launch time for COVAX, the United Nations' unprecedented program to deploy COVID-19 vaccines for hundreds of millions in need around the globe.
- The World Health Organization has granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the U.N. agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic.
- Just over 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday by the Virginia Department of Health, as the numbers dipped below 2,000 due in part to the winter weather that passed through over the weekend.