Coronavirus update: Over 12 percent of Virginia’s population vaccinated with at least one dose; Statewide pre-registration system opens

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Tuesday, February 16:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,770 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 553,308. The number of reported cases seems to be lower than usual due to testing sites being closed over the weekend due to the ice storm that hit Virginia.

The state is reporting 7,037 deaths. The positivity rate is at 9.1 percent.

Virginia’s pre-registration system opens

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened this morning.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 43,305 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,849 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 401 are in the ICU and 241 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 1,399,221 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 16.

Over 12 percent of the people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 351,441 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 34,863 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Coronavirus testing near you

CHESTERFIELD

Monday : Feb. 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

: Feb. 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Feb. 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Feb. 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Feb. 15, the college has reported:

78 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

35 students are in isolation on campus.

49 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Feb. 15, here is what the college has reported:

15 current active COVID-19 cases

January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6 percent

9,112 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia