Coronavirus update: Over 3.7 million vaccines administered in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Tuesday, March 30:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,432 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 617,941.
The number of deaths increased to a total of 10,242. The state’s positivity rate remains at 5.8%.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND
- Thursday, April 1: Second Baptist Church, 2200 Broad Rock Blvd from 1 to 3 p.m.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 3,700,610 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 30.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 28.9%.
A total of 1,320,424 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 61,681 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 51,236 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,070 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 231 are in the ICU and 128 are on a ventilator.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of March 29, the college has reported:
- 52 active student cases and 14 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 1 student is in isolation on campus.
- 7 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of March 29, here is what the college has reported:
- 17 current active COVID-19 cases
- February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
- 20,048 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 449 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 25,379 cases, 396 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,524 cases, 57 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,343 cases, 64 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,505 cases, 77 deaths
- City of Richmond: 15,696 cases, 242 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,972 cases, 42 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,312 cases, 21 deaths
- Hanover County: 7,311 cases, 147 deaths
- Henrico County: 23,146 cases, 570 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,385 cases, 14 death
- Powhatan County: 1,772 cases, 11 deaths