Coronavirus update: Over 4.2 million vaccines administered in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Tuesday, April 6:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 627,605.

The number of deaths increased by 41 to a total of 10,401. The state’s positivity rate decreased slightly to 6.3%.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 4,277,076 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of April 6.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 33.2%.

A total of 1,571,239 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 80,544 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 52,050 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,088 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 249 are in the ICU and 137 are on a ventilator.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of April 1, the college has reported:

45 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 student is in isolation on campus.

7 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of April 2, here is what the college has reported:

20 current active COVID-19 cases

March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%

21,143 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia