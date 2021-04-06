Coronavirus update: Over 4.2 million vaccines administered in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Tuesday, April 6:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 627,605.
The number of deaths increased by 41 to a total of 10,401. The state’s positivity rate decreased slightly to 6.3%.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 4,277,076 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of April 6.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 33.2%.
A total of 1,571,239 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 80,544 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 52,050 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,088 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 249 are in the ICU and 137 are on a ventilator.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of April 1, the college has reported:
- 45 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 3 student is in isolation on campus.
- 7 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of April 2, here is what the college has reported:
- 20 current active COVID-19 cases
- March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%
- 21,143 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 459 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 25,795 cases, 403 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,551 cases, 57 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,384 cases, 64 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,572 cases, 79 deaths
- City of Richmond: 15,991 cases, 253 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 2,007 cases, 42 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,333 cases, 22 deaths
- Hanover County: 7,491 cases, 148 deaths
- Henrico County: 23,549 cases, 581 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,405 cases, 14 death
- Powhatan County: 1,808 cases, 12 deaths