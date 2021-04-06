Coronavirus update: Over 4.2 million vaccines administered in Virginia

Virginia News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Tuesday, April 6:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 627,605.

The number of deaths increased by 41 to a total of 10,401. The state’s positivity rate decreased slightly to 6.3%.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 4,277,076 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of April 6.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 33.2%.

A total of 1,571,239 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 80,544 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 52,050 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,088 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 249 are in the ICU and 137 are on a ventilator.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of April 1, the college has reported:

  • 45 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 3 student is in isolation on campus.
  • 7 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of April 2, here is what the college has reported:

  • 20 current active COVID-19 cases
  • March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%
  • 21,143 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia

  • Charles City County: 459 cases, 15 deaths
  • Chesterfield County: 25,795 cases, 403 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 1,551 cases, 57 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 2,384 cases, 64 deaths
  • City of Petersburg: 3,572 cases, 79 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 15,991 cases, 253 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 2,007 cases, 42 deaths
  • Goochland County: 1,333 cases, 22 deaths
  • Hanover County: 7,491 cases, 148 deaths
  • Henrico County: 23,549 cases, 581 deaths
  • New Kent County: 1,405 cases, 14 death
  • Powhatan County: 1,808 cases, 12 deaths

