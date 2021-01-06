Coronavirus update: Over 5,300 new cases reported Wednesday, Gov. Northam to give first update of 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for January 6, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,387 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 377,300. The death toll is now at 5,226

Virginia’s positivity rate is high at 16.7 percent.

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 32, 101 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital. Currently, there are 2,925 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 537 are in the ICU and 357 are on a ventilator.

VDH is reporting that 104,083 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 5, with a total of 481,550 vaccine doses distributed.

Northam to give update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution at 2 p.m.

Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on Virginia’s response to the coronavirus outbreak and the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan this afternoon at 2 p.m.

The vaccine has only been distributed to healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents so far. Since it will be a while before the vaccine is widely distributed, the VDH is encouraging Virginians to continue to follow social distancing guidelines to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 positivity rate at its highest since May, Richmond region remains below state average

As the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise across Virginia, how is the Richmond region impacting this metric?

The current statewide 7-day positivity rate is 15.8% which is the highest rate Virginia has seen since May. Cases have been surging in the state since the beginning of December.

Throughout the pandemic, 8News has been tracking the cases and deaths in the Richmond area counties. The health districts in the region include Chesterfield, Henrico, Chickahominy, Crater, and Richmond.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Jan. 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

Jan. 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Saturdays: Jan. 9 and 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

RICHMOND

Thursday, Jan. 7 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue.

— 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue. Friday, Jan. 8 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

— 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue. Tuesday, Jan. 12 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

— 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue. Thursday, Jan. 14 — 1 to 3 p.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane.

— 1 to 3 p.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane. Friday, Jan. 15 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

CALL COVID-19 HOTLINE TO REGISTER

(804) 205-3501

Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except major holidays.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Jan. 5, the college has reported:

6 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.

0 students are in isolation on campus.

1 student is in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Dec. 23, here is what the college has reported:

125 total cases and 7 active cases of COVID-19.

9,272 total COVID-19 tests

Total positivity rate at 1.3 percent

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 6 shows that:

7 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,749 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

