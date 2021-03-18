Coronavirus update: Over 600,000 COVID-19 cases in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, March 18:
The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 2,082 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth has surpassed 600,000.
The number of deaths reported in the state has eclipsed the 10,000 mark on Sunday. Total deaths are now at 10,182. The state’s positivity rate increased slightly to 5.5%.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 49,395 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,034 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 226 are in the ICU and 127 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 2,870,901 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 18.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 22.2%.
A total of 1,053,711 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 47,591 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of March 17, the college has reported:
- 43 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 2 student is in isolation on campus.
- 7 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of March 17, here is what the college has reported:
- 1 current active COVID-19 cases
- February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
- 17,042 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 426 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 24,659 cases, 383 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,463 cases, 57 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,242 cases, 64 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,400 cases, 75 deaths
- City of Richmond: 15,323 cases, 235 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,905 cases, 41 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,267 cases, 21 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,979 cases, 147 deaths
- Henrico County: 22,327 cases, 568 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,310 cases, 13 death
- Powhatan County: 1,721 cases, 10 deaths
