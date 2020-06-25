Coronavirus update: Patient First offering walk-in antibody testing; 432 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 25, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 59,946 cases of COVID-19 — 57,384 confirmed and 2,562 probable — Wednesday. The death toll is now at 1,675.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 7,818 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Patient First offering walk-in antibody testing

Walk-in antibody testing is now available at Patient First locations. The testing happens Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The antibody test is used to determine if someone had COVID-19 in the past. Blood samples are sent out to a lab and the results are available in about two to five days.

Updates about testing sites and other information are available at www.patientfirst.com/covid-19-testing.

Northam to address COVID-19 in Virginia as state gets ready for Phase 3

Governor Ralph Northam will be providing Virginians with an update as the state gets ready to move into Phase 3 next week.

Northam announced last week that the whole state — including Richmond and NOVA who delayed their reopening because of COVID-19 cases — will be moving to the third phase of “Forward Virginia.”

COVID-19 in Virginia

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE Charles City County : 39 cases, 3 death

: 39 cases, 3 death Chesterfield County : 2,735 cases, 49 deaths

: 2,735 cases, 49 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 142 cases, 17 deaths

: 142 cases, 17 deaths City of Hopewell : 163 cases, 2 death

: 163 cases, 2 death City of Petersburg : 212 cases, 3 deaths

: 212 cases, 3 deaths City of Richmond : 2,089 cases, 30 deaths

: 2,089 cases, 30 deaths Goochland County : 118 cases, 6 deaths

: 118 cases, 6 deaths Hanover County : 412 cases, 25 deaths

: 412 cases, 25 deaths Henrico County : 2,500 cases, 140 deaths

: 2,500 cases, 140 deaths New Kent County : 52 cases, 1 death

: 52 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 74 cases, 2 deaths

