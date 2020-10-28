Coronavirus update: Slight increase in Virginia’s 7-day positivity rate

Data provided by the Virginia Department of Health

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s cases are up. In the last 24 hours, 1,345 new coronavirus cases were reported. The total number of cases in the commonwealth is 176,754.

Total deaths are at 3,616. The state’s positivity rate slightly increased to 5.1 percent.

Coronavirus cases in Virginia have been increasing this week by up to 1,000 or more cases daily. The Commonwealth is not seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases but is stable.

Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico continue to see an increase in case counts.

This afternoon, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will hold a coronavirus press briefing at 1 p.m.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Thursday, October 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 11 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, October 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, November 3 – Friday, November 6 — Chesterfield Fairgrounds at Vietnam Veterans Building, noon to 1 p.m.

— Chesterfield Fairgrounds at Vietnam Veterans Building, noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 12, and 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 14, and 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

— Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, November 13 and 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 11 and 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m. to noon

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 27, the college has reported:

9 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.

10 students are in isolation on campus.

22 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 26, here is what the college has reported:

33 total cases and 6 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for September is 1.1%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

17 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,588 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES