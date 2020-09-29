Coronavirus update: State positivity down to 4.6 percent

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health has released the latest data regarding COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.
On Tuesday morning, the health department reported 147,516, 139,961 confirmed and 7,555 probable. The state has dealt with nearly 11,000 hospitalizations and 3,187 deaths.
The current state 7-day positivity rate is low at 4.6 percent.
Upcoming testing locations
Richmond
- Tuesday, September 29 — Broad Rock Community Center 4 to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, September 30 — The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10 a.m. to noon
- Friday, October 2 —Eastern Henrico Health Department 1 to 4 p.m.
Chesterfield
- Tuesday, Sept. 29 — United Methodist Church 5 to 7 p.m.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Sept. 29, the college has reported:
- 28 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 6 students are in isolation on campus.
- 18 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Sept. 28, here is what the college has reported:
- 19 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
- 0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate
The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 25 shows that:
- 64 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,433 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 23.84%
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
Local coronavirus cases
- Charles City County: 83 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 6,036 cases, 95 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 260 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 401 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 4,649 cases, 61 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 398 cases, 11 deaths
- Goochland County: 274 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,311 cases, 38 deaths
- Henrico County: 5,478 cases, 212 deaths
- New Kent County: 194 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 229 cases, 5 deaths