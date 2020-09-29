Coronavirus update: State positivity down to 4.6 percent

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health has released the latest data regarding COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

On Tuesday morning, the health department reported 147,516, 139,961 confirmed and 7,555 probable. The state has dealt with nearly 11,000 hospitalizations and 3,187 deaths.

The current state 7-day positivity rate is low at 4.6 percent.

Upcoming testing locations

Richmond

Tuesday, September 29 — Broad Rock Community Center 4 to 6 p.m.

Broad Rock Community Center 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 30 — The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10 a.m. to noon

The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10 a.m. to noon Friday, October 2 —Eastern Henrico Health Department 1 to 4 p.m.

Chesterfield

Tuesday, Sept. 29 — United Methodist Church 5 to 7 p.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 29, the college has reported:

28 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 students are in isolation on campus.

18 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 28, here is what the college has reported:

19 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 25 shows that:

64 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,433 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 23.84%

Local coronavirus cases