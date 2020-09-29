Coronavirus update: State positivity down to 4.6 percent

Coronavirus Update

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health has released the latest data regarding COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

On Tuesday morning, the health department reported 147,516, 139,961 confirmed and 7,555 probable. The state has dealt with nearly 11,000 hospitalizations and 3,187 deaths.

The current state 7-day positivity rate is low at 4.6 percent.

Upcoming testing locations

Richmond

  • Tuesday, September 29 — Broad Rock Community Center 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, September 30 — The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10 a.m. to noon
  • Friday, October 2 —Eastern Henrico Health Department 1 to 4 p.m.

Chesterfield

  • Tuesday, Sept. 29 — United Methodist Church 5 to 7 p.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 29, the college has reported:

  • 28 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 6 students are in isolation on campus.
  • 18 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 28, here is what the college has reported:

  • 19 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
  • The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
  • 0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 25 shows that:

  • 64 total (students and employees) active cases.
  • 1,433 people have recovered from the virus since July.
  • The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 23.84%
  • Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

Local coronavirus cases

  • Charles City County: 83 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 6,036 cases, 95 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 260 cases, 26 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 401 cases, 7 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 4,649 cases, 61 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 398 cases, 11 deaths
  • Goochland County: 274 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 1,311 cases, 38 deaths
  • Henrico County: 5,478 cases, 212 deaths
  • New Kent County: 194 cases, 3 death
  • Powhatan County: 229 cases, 5 deaths
Coronavirus Updates

