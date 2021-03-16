Coronavirus update: State positivity rate at 5.2%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Tuesday, March 16:
The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,276 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 597,141.
The number of deaths reported in the state has eclipsed the 10,000 mark on Sunday. Total death is now 10,104. The state’s positivity decreased slightly at 5.2%.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 49,250 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,088 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 218 are in the ICU and 134 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
*At the time this article was published, the vaccine data for March 16 had not been updated.
VDH is reporting that a total of 2,740,975 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 15.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 21.1%.
A total of 1,010,519 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 52,898 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND/HENRICO
- Thursday: Mar. 18 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. East Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave
Virginia’s pre-registration system open
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system.
CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of March 15, the college has reported:
- 41 active student cases and 6 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 2 student is in isolation on campus.
- 9 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of March 15, here is what the college has reported:
- 1 current active COVID-19 cases
- February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
- 16,395 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 424 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 24,494 cases, 380 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,450 cases, 54 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,228 cases, 63 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,388 cases, 74 deaths
- City of Richmond: 15,250 cases, 232 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,882 cases, 39 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,262 cases, 19 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,951 cases, 145 deaths
- Henrico County: 22,203 cases, 567 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,305 cases, 13 death
- Powhatan County: 1,714 cases, 10 deaths
- One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, an 87-year-old Ivy Hazelgrove got to hug her grandson and daughter-in-law for the first time Monday.
- Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam got their first and only COVID-19 vaccine doses today. The National Guard administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to both Northams.
- In this rural swath of Virginia's Shenandoah valley, former President Donald Trump remains deeply admired, with lawn signs and campaign flags still dotting the landscape. The vaccines aimed at taming the coronavirus, however, aren't so popular.
- Chesterfield County Public Schools reported a student at Robious Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.
- Hanover County leaders work towards goal of giving more than 1,000 vaccine doses a day, focusing on those 75 and olderIf you're 75 and older living in Hanover, pre-registered and waiting on a COVID-19 vaccine, the Chickahominy Health District wants you to call them to schedule an appointment.
- As millions continue to wait their turn for the COVID-19 vaccine, small but steady amounts of the precious doses have gone to waste across the country.
- On average 52,898 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered in Virginia every day.
- The average American saved more than a week of time by not commuting last year, as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered offices and sent much of the workforce to their home desks.
- A new mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccination station is coming to Hampton University on Thursday.
- Are you 75 years and older living in Hanover, waiting for the vaccine? Here's how you could get it this weekHanover County is making a special effort to vaccinate the rest of those 75 and older who haven't gotten their vaccine within the next week and a half at their vaccination center in the old Food Lion building in Ashland Junction Shopping Center.