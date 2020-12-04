Coronavirus update: State’s positivity rate at 9.5 percent

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest from the Virginia Department of Health on coronavirus for Friday, December 4.

The state is reporting 2,877 new COVID-19 cases this morning. This has been the highest daily case increase all week. The state’s positivity rate is at an all-time high — 9.5 percent. We can expect this trend to keep rising because of people getting tested before and after the holidays this month.

The total number of cases in Virginia is now 247,380. There have been a total of 1,582 COVID-19 outbreaks since the pandemic started leading to 34,810 associated cases.

Hospitalizations in Virginia are also on the rise. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is reporting that the total number of currently hospitalizaed patients with a confirmed positive result for COVID-19 is 1,486.

Health officials fear that some regions will run out of hospital beds for people sick with COVID-19. One model predicts that space will run out by January.

On Thursday, Virginia Department of Health data put hospitalizations statewide at 1,853, a grim figure representing a gradual increase of more than 800 inpatient admissions over the last month. The total also surpasses previous peaks, including the initial wave last spring that prompted Gov. Ralph Northam’s Administration to begin planning for field hospitals.

“Rights are important but we need to emphasize responsibility and, in some part of the state, if you get this virus and need to go to the hospital there is not a bed for you near your home,” Northam said during his press conference on Wednesday.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

Mondays: Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesdays: Dec. 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Wednesdays: Dec. 9, 16, 30 – 10 a.m. to noon . St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursdays: Dec. 3, 10, 17, 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Thursday: Dec. 3 –1-4 p.m. at the Diamond Parking lot on 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd.

–1-4 p.m. at the Diamond Parking lot on 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd. Fridays: Dec. 4, 11, 18 – 10 a.m. to noon . Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Friday: Dec. 4 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N Laburnum Ave. Saturdays: Dec. 5, 12, 19 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Dec. 3, the university has reported:

30 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.

4 students in isolation on campus.

13 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Dec. 2, here is what the university has reported:

101 total cases and 5 active case of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 1.2 percent.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 3, shows that:

9 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,666 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES