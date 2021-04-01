Coronavirus update: State’s positivity rate increases to 6.1%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, April 1:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,825 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 620,801.

The number of deaths increased to a total of 10,268. The state’s positivity rate increased to 6.1%

Coronavirus testing near you

RICHMOND

Thursday, April 1: Second Baptist Church, 2200 Broad Rock Blvd from 1 to 3 p.m.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 3,850,838 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of April 1.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 30.1%.

A total of 1,375,802 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 66,882 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 51,541 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,046 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 249 are in the ICU and 134 are on a ventilator.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of March 31, the college has reported:

48 active student cases and 14 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 student is in isolation on campus.

12 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of March 31, here is what the college has reported:

23 current active COVID-19 cases

February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%

20,712 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia