Coronavirus update: VDH reporting 1,550 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 vaccines are prepared during a clinic at Cherry Health in Grand Rapids, Mich. (April 5, 2021)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, April 7:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,550 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 629,155. On Tuesday cases in the Commonwealth increased by 1,434.

The number of deaths increased to 10,415 since yesterday. The state’s positivity rate decreased slightly to 6.2%.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 4,344,970 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of April 7.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 33.6%.

A total of 1,604,477 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 78,785 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 52,111 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,059 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 254 are in the ICU and 140 are on a ventilator.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of April 6, the college has reported:

39 active student cases and 13 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 student is in isolation on campus.

10 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of April 5, here is what the college has reported:

17 current active COVID-19 cases

March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%

21,896 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia