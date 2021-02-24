Coronavirus update: VDH reports 149 new deaths in last 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, February 24:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,907 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 568,946.

The state is reporting 7,807 deaths, an increase of 149 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate decreased to 8%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 46,208 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,564 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 318 are in the ICU and 185 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 1,667,353 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 24.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 13.5%.

A total of 516,655 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 31,923 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Virginia’s pre-registration system open

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

Coronavirus testing near you

CHESTERFIELD

Wednesday : Feb. 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Feb. 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

RICHMOND/HENRICO

Thursday: Feb. 25 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Feb. 23, the college has reported:

66 active student cases and 10 active employee cases of COVID-19.

18 students are in isolation on campus.

29 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Feb. 22, here is what the college has reported:

14 current active COVID-19 cases

January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6%

10,829 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia