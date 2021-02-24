Coronavirus update: VDH reports 149 new deaths in last 24 hours

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, February 24:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,907 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 568,946.

The state is reporting 7,807 deaths, an increase of 149 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate decreased to 8%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 46,208 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,564 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 318 are in the ICU and 185 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 1,667,353 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 24.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 13.5%.

A total of 516,655 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 31,923 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Virginia’s pre-registration system open

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

Coronavirus testing near you

CHESTERFIELD

  • Wednesday: Feb. 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
  • Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

RICHMOND/HENRICO

  • Thursday: Feb. 25 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Feb. 23, the college has reported:

  • 66 active student cases and 10 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 18 students are in isolation on campus.
  • 29 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Feb. 22, here is what the college has reported:

  • 14 current active COVID-19 cases
  • January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6%
  • 10,829 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia

  • Charles City County: 393 cases, 10 deaths
  • Chesterfield County: 23,245 cases, 263 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 1,315 cases, 39 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 2,068 cases, 29 deaths
  • City of Petersburg: 3,068 cases, 43 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 14,647 cases, 171 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 1,769 cases, 23 deaths
  • Goochland County: 1,201 cases, 10 deaths
  • Hanover County: 6,578 cases, 118 deaths
  • Henrico County: 21,098 cases, 417 deaths
  • New Kent County: 1,221 cases, 9 death
  • Powhatan County: 1,634 cases, 8 deaths

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events