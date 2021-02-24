Coronavirus update: VDH reports 149 new deaths in last 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, February 24:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,907 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 568,946.
The state is reporting 7,807 deaths, an increase of 149 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate decreased to 8%.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 46,208 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,564 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 318 are in the ICU and 185 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 1,667,353 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 24.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 13.5%.
A total of 516,655 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 31,923 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Virginia’s pre-registration system open
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.
CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.
Coronavirus testing near you
CHESTERFIELD
- Wednesday: Feb. 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
RICHMOND/HENRICO
- Thursday: Feb. 25 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Feb. 23, the college has reported:
- 66 active student cases and 10 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 18 students are in isolation on campus.
- 29 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Feb. 22, here is what the college has reported:
- 14 current active COVID-19 cases
- January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6%
- 10,829 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 393 cases, 10 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 23,245 cases, 263 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,315 cases, 39 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,068 cases, 29 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,068 cases, 43 deaths
- City of Richmond: 14,647 cases, 171 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,769 cases, 23 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,201 cases, 10 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,578 cases, 118 deaths
- Henrico County: 21,098 cases, 417 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,221 cases, 9 death
- Powhatan County: 1,634 cases, 8 deaths
- From coast to coast, states are scrambling to catch up on vaccinations a week after winter storms battered a large swath of the U.S. and led to clinic closures, canceled appointments and shipment backlogs nationwide.
- Fire chief Dion Tomer said due to the recent winter storms, many members spent several days and overnights in the station to respond quickly to service calls. Now, 8 out of its 50 members have tested positive for the coronavirus.
- COVID-19 vaccine makers told Congress on Tuesday to expect a big jump in the delivery of doses over the coming month, and the companies insist they will be able to provide enough for most Americans to get inoculated by summer.
- Itching to perform again, Richmond Philharmonic brings their compositions to raceway vaccination eventsFor members of the Richmond Philharmonic Orchestra, the roar of the crowd has long been missed since the start of the pandemic.
- The Crater Health District mass vaccination clinic that was postponed due to last week's inclement weather has been rescheduled for this Friday.
- Some side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine are normal and could be signs that your body is building up immunity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- The Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department announced on Facebook that it is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. he department prepared food for public servants during the recent power outage.
- Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is asking the community to join the conversation on his proposed road map to making Richmond a more inclusive city.
- Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Tuesday, February 23.
- Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children is a rare disease associated with COVID-19 that takes a devastating toll.