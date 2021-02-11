Coronavirus update: Virginia administering average of 32,951 COVID-19 vaccine doses a day

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, February 11:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 3,699 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 541,018.

The state’s death toll is now at 6,958. The positivity rate has decreased to 10.1 percent.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 42,518 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 2,136 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 451 are in the ICU and 289 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 1,191,875 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 11.

Over 11 percent of the people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 245,471 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 32,951 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Coronavirus testing near you

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays : Feb. 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

: Feb. 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Feb. 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Feb. 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Feb. 8, the college has reported:

71 active student cases and 9 active employee cases of COVID-19.

40 students are in isolation on campus.

51 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Feb. 10, here is what the college has reported:

52 current active COVID-19 cases

January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6 percent

8,022 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia