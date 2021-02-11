Coronavirus update: Virginia administering average of 32,951 COVID-19 vaccine doses a day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, February 11:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 3,699 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 541,018.
The state’s death toll is now at 6,958. The positivity rate has decreased to 10.1 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 42,518 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 2,136 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 451 are in the ICU and 289 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 1,191,875 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 11.
Over 11 percent of the people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 245,471 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 32,951 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Feb. 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Feb. 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Feb. 8, the college has reported:
- 71 active student cases and 9 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 40 students are in isolation on campus.
- 51 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Feb. 10, here is what the college has reported:
- 52 current active COVID-19 cases
- January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6 percent
- 8,022 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 371 cases, 10 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 21,469 cases, 216 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,203 cases, 34 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,910 cases, 23 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,839 cases, 39 deaths
- City of Richmond: 13,723 cases, 144 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,650 cases, 20 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,141 cases, 8 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,235 cases, 105 deaths
- Henrico County: 19,998 cases, 357 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,151 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,515 cases, 7 deaths
- Prince George High School is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. The school district tells 8News that 31 students and staff are actively battling the virus.
- With the winter weather on the way, some are concerned about how it will impact their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidelines regarding COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday. They are now saying that anyone who has been fully vaccinated and meets certain criteria will not have to quarantine following an exposure to COVID-19.
- The Richmond City and Henrico County Health Districts announced they are canceling this Friday's COVID-19 testing event at the Eastern Henrico Health Department due to inclement weather.
- According to Dr. Richard Kennedy, a professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic and the co-director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group, the answer is yes — side effects mean your immune response is kicking in. But the initial symptoms you feel are only half the story.
- There is a large outbreak of COVID-19 at the Virginia Military Institute, which is reporting 146 total active positive cases of the virus.
- The CDC released a study on Wednesday examining the use of two masks or the tightening of a single mask to further prevent the spread of COVID-19. The study found that a better fitting mask can greatly reduce the transmission of COVID-19.
- GRTC reported on Wednesday one new case of COVID-19 among its workforce.
- After getting an overwhelming amount of calls at the Crater Health District vaccine call center, county leaders opened four new call centers in Dinwiddie, Prince George, Hopewell and Petersburg.
- There have been already more than 1,250 raids by law enforcement that resulted in the seizure of 10 million counterfeit 3M masks alone.