Coronavirus update: Virginia reports 1,415 new COVID-19 cases; 22.7% of population fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, April 15:
Virginia’s vaccination effort
Virginia is getting 76,396 doses into arms each day on average. According to the state’s health department, more than 4.9 million doses have been administered in Virginia.
As of April 15, 22.7% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. More than three million people in the state have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.
However, vaccination numbers may go down in the coming days now that Virginia is pausing all Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.
This decision was made after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The administrations suggested states pause the distribution of these vaccines in the meantime.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,415 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 641,626 COVID-19 cases and 10,529 deaths.
As of today, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 1,052 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 261 of those patients in the ICU. There are 145 people currently on a ventilator.
COVID-19 testing events
- Thursday, April 22: East Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Avenue. 2 to 4 p.m.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of April 14, the college has reported:
- 44 active student cases and 9 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 4 students are in isolation on campus.
- 10 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of April 14, here is what the college has reported:
- 7 current active COVID-19 cases
- March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%
- 24,507 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.US recommends pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine use over blood clots
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 478 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 26,390 cases, 407 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,616 cases, 57 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,465 cases, 64 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,657 cases, 81 deaths
- City of Richmond: 16,354 cases, 254 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 2,044 cases, 42 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,377 cases, 23 deaths
- Hanover County: 7,732 cases, 149 deaths
- Henrico County: 24,199 cases, 590 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,436 cases, 15 death
- Powhatan County: 1,841 cases, 14 deaths