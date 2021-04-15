Coronavirus update: Virginia reports 1,415 new COVID-19 cases; 22.7% of population fully vaccinated

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, April 15:

Virginia’s vaccination effort

Virginia is getting 76,396 doses into arms each day on average. According to the state’s health department, more than 4.9 million doses have been administered in Virginia.

As of April 15, 22.7% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. More than three million people in the state have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

However, vaccination numbers may go down in the coming days now that Virginia is pausing all Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

This decision was made after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The administrations suggested states pause the distribution of these vaccines in the meantime.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,415 new cases, which includes those who tested positive and people with known exposure to COVID-19. In total, Virginia has reported 641,626 COVID-19 cases and 10,529 deaths.

As of today, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is reporting that 1,052 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with 261 of those patients in the ICU. There are 145 people currently on a ventilator.

COVID-19 testing events

Thursday, April 22: East Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Avenue. 2 to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of April 14, the college has reported:

44 active student cases and 9 active employee cases of COVID-19.

4 students are in isolation on campus.

10 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of April 14, here is what the college has reported:

7 current active COVID-19 cases

March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%

24,507 total COVID-19 tests*

7 current active COVID-19 cases

March 2021 monthly positivity was 0.5%

24,507 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia