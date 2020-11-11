Coronavirus update: Virginia reports 1,594 new COVID-19 cases on Veterans Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is experiencing a slight rise in cases. According to the Virginia Department of Health, cases increased by 1, 594 in the latest reporting period.

The 7-day average for number of daily cases reported is 1,524.

The state is seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases in the Southwest and Central Virginia. The percent positivity rate for the state is 6.2 percent.

During Governor Ralph Northam’s press conference Tuesday, he said those areas are concerning and his team is working with local health departments to ensure Virginians know to wear their masks and follow precautions.

“Our message today is for every Virginian because we are one state, one commonwealth and no region is an island. We all need to step up our vigilance and precautions,” Northam said.

Northam again commended the state for doing their part to keep numbers low but said it’s time to step it up. He also did not put any restrictions on the state as we head into the holiday season.

Instead, Northam said Virginians should limit gatherings to small groups and wear masks. He said people should consider eating Thanksgiving dinner in a place with good ventilation or even outside if possible, since the virus spreads more easily indoors.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Wednesday, November 11 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, November 12 — Stonewall Avenue Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Senior Building, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Stonewall Avenue Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Senior Building, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

HENRICO

Tuesday, November 11 — Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, November 14, and 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

— Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 12, and 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, November 13 and 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 11 and 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m. to

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 9, the college has reported:

31 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 student is in isolation on campus.

19 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 9, here is what the college has reported:

44 total cases and 7 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 6, shows that:

21 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,597 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA