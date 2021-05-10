Coronavirus update: Virginia reports lowest daily COVID-19 cases since pandemic peak

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, people prepare does of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center in North Las Vegas. COVID-19 hospitalizations are plunging among older Americans. The falling numbers show the country’s vaccination strategy is working, pushing deaths lower and easing pressure on the frayed hospital system. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Coronavirus cases in Virginia have steadily been decreasing since the peak of the pandemic earlier this year.

On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 336 new cases and seven new deaths. The 7-day average number of daily new deaths is 14.

Since the pandemic started, there have been a total of 666,986 COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth and 10,902 deaths.

With more and more people choosing to be vaccinated, it is possible that fewer daily cases will be reported. Virginia can except to go back to some type of normalcy on June 15 when Gov. Northam plans to lift capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements.

As for masks, Gov. Northam said he plans to follow CDC guidelines. During a Sunday morning interview on “Meet the Press,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he predicts Americans may choose to wear face masks during seasons where respiratory illnesses are prevalent.

“If you look at the data, [a mask] diminishes respiratory diseases,” Fauci told interviewer Chuck Todd. “We’ve had practically a non-existent flu season this year merely because people were doing the kinds of public health things that were directed predominately against COVID-19.”

Fauci continued to say that it is probable in the future people “may actually elect to wear masks” during flu season in an effort to diminish their risk of getting ill.

If you suspect you may have contracted COVID-19, the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Districts are offering free testing for COVID-19.

Free tests will be given at the East Henrico Health Department at 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue on Thursday, May 20. The event is from 2 to 4 p.m.

Local COVID-19 vaccine updates

All Virginians 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments.

for the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments. The Chickahominy Health District is offering walk-up vaccines to residents 18 and older who still need their first dose. This is happening on Mondays and Fridays at the Ashland Clinic on Junction Drive. Walk-ins are accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are accepted from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Hanover is offering a special clinic prioritizing teens using the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine will be available during select Wednesday evening clinics at Ashland Junction beginning this week on April 28. For more information, click here .

. George Wythe High School will be a walk-up vaccination site on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.

The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts are prepared to offer vaccinations to kids ages 12 and older as soon as approval is granted for the Pfizer vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia