Coronavirus update: Virginia’s 7-day positivity rate at 11.2 percent

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — COVID-19 cases in Virginia have increased by 3,160, bringing the total to 288,309.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 4,470 deaths — 4,058 confirmed and 412 probable. This is a jump of 56 new deaths since Monday.

The state’s positivity rate rose to 11.2 percent. On average 3,654 new cases are being reported every day in the commonwealth.

The first shots of the newly approved Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine could be administered today, according to Gov. Ralph Northam’s Administration.

Gov. Northam got a first look at the vaccine after it arrived at a Bon Secours hospital in Richmond on Monday. “These initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are a much-needed symbol of hope for our Commonwealth and our country,” Northam said in a statement. “With this remarkable medical achievement, we are beginning to see the light at the end of a long, dark tunnel.”

Dr. Laurie Forlano, Deputy Commissioner of Population Health at the Virginia Department of Health, said 18 geographically diverse sites should receive a total of 72,150 doses by Tuesday.

“We’re thrilled that the vaccine is here and there is a lot of excitement around this but it’s still critical to maintain the prevention strategies that we have in place,” Forlano said.

The state is estimated to receive about 480,000 doses by the end of December between Pfizer and Moderna (if Moderna is approved by the FDA). That’s enough to cover the first dose for about 96 percent of the half a million healthcare workers and long-term care residents being prioritized in the state’s first phase of immunizations, according to Northam’s office.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Thursday, December 10th, 2:00PM-4:00PM at Southwood Management Property Office (1400 Southwood Parkway, Richmond, VA 23224)

Friday, December 11th, 1:00PM-3:00PM at Eastern Henrico Health Department (1400 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223)**

Monday, December 14th, 2:00PM-4:00PM at Diversity Richmond (1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220)

Tuesday, December 15th, 10:00AM-12:00PM at Eastern Henrico Health Department (1400 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223)**

Thursday, December 17th, 2:00PM-4:00PM, Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224)**

Friday, December 18th, Regency Square Parking Deck (1420 N Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23229)**

**indicates drive thru event

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Dec. 14, the college has reported:

28 active student cases and 12 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 student is in isolation on campus.

6 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 14, here is what the college has reported:

116 total cases and 5 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 2.7 percent.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 14, shows that:

41 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,681 people have recovered from the virus since July.

