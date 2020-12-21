Coronavirus update: Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increase by more than 4,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest update on Virginia’s coronavirus cases for December 21, 2020.
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting that the state has 310,890 cases of COVID-19, 265,785 confirmed and 45,105 probable. That’s an increase of 4,042 new cases since Sunday.
There have been 4,654 deaths since the outbreak started. Virginia’s positivity rate is now at 11.5 percent.
According to Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 2,113 Virginians are currently hospitalized patients with confirmed positive for COVID-19. Overall, 27,887 Virginians who have tested positive for coronavirus have been hospitalized and discharged.
This morning we got a a glimpse as to who could be next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the newly approved Moderna vaccine began rolling out over the weekend.
In a 13-1 vote Sunday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommended that people 75 and older and essential workers like teachers, grocery store workers, firefighters and police should be next in line to get the COVID-19 shot. Also included are those working in food, agricultural and manufacturing sectors, corrections workers, U.S. Postal Service employees, and public transit workers.
Officials say these certain front-line workers are considered high risk as their jobs require them to be in regular contact with others.
CVS Health will play a key role in administering COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care facilities hit hard by coronavirus.
According to a press release, CVS plans to work with more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country to administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine starting today.
On December 28, vaccinations will begin in 36 more states, including Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia. Efforts in Puerto Rico will start on January 4.
CVS plans to administer the vaccine at 874 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Virginia.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Dec. 21 and 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Tuesdays: Dec. 22 and 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Wednesdays: Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
- Thursday: Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
Flu vaccines are also available everyday Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00am-4:30pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Dec. 18, the college has reported:
- 32 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 0 student is in isolation on campus.
- 1 student is in quarantine on campus.
As of Dec. 18, here is what the college has reported:
- 121 total cases and 9 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 2.7 percent.
The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 16, shows that:
- 39 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,687 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 169 cases, 8 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 11,678 cases, 156 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 546 cases, 27 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 762 cases, 9 deaths
- City of Richmond: 8,349 cases, 90 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 828 cases, 14 deaths
- Goochland County: 543 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 3,314 cases, 65 deaths
- Henrico County: 10,924 cases, 275 deaths
- New Kent County: 538 cases, 5 death
- Powhatan County: 674 cases, 6 deaths
- CVS plans to administer the vaccine at 874 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Virginia.
- CDC committee says people over 75, certain front-line workers should be next in line to get COVID-19 vaccineWe're getting a glimpse as to who could be next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the newly approved Moderna vaccine began rolling out over the weekend.
- A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Sunday recommended frontline essential workers and persons 75 years and older should be next in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Top negotiators in Congress have sealed a deal on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package. Lawmakers announced the agreement Sunday after days of negotiations. The agreement would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, along with a fresh round of subsidies for hard-hit […]
- Reports from Britain and South Africa of new coronavirus strains that seem to spread more easily are causing alarm, but virus experts say it’s unclear if that’s the case or whether they pose any concern for vaccines or cause more severe disease.
- The leader of the Trump administration's vaccination program says people who have been infected with the coronavirus — a group that includes President Donald Trump — should be vaccinated.
- "They were the folks that were keeping food on our tables. They were the folks that were ensuring that the economy was kept afloat. And so now we have to be in a position to protect them."
- Vaccine conspiracy theories: Alabama nurse did not die after getting it; needles aren't disappearingFake news surrounds the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.
- State and local health departments are asking people who test positive to warn friends, family and co-workers themselves because a catastrophic surge in infections has made it difficult or impossible to keep up with the calls considered critical to controlling outbreaks.
- Coronavirus update: Virginia reports more than 3,800 new cases of COVID-19; 7-day positivity rate at 11.5% less than a week before ChristmasAccording to the Virginia Department of Health, the state reported 3,876 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This brings Virginia’s total number of reported cases to 306,848.