Coronavirus update: Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increase by more than 4,000

Nurse Melissa Valentin shows a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be applied to medical personnel at the Ashford Presbyterian Community Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. After a first lot of vaccines arrived to the island the first in line to be inoculated are health workers, emergency responders, hospital employees and those who live or work in shelters or nursing homes. (AP Photo / Carlos Giusti)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest update on Virginia’s coronavirus cases for December 21, 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting that the state has 310,890 cases of COVID-19, 265,785 confirmed and 45,105 probable. That’s an increase of 4,042 new cases since Sunday.

There have been 4,654 deaths since the outbreak started. Virginia’s positivity rate is now at 11.5 percent.

According to Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 2,113 Virginians are currently hospitalized patients with confirmed positive for COVID-19. Overall, 27,887 Virginians who have tested positive for coronavirus have been hospitalized and discharged.

This morning we got a a glimpse as to who could be next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the newly approved Moderna vaccine began rolling out over the weekend.

In a 13-1 vote Sunday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommended that people 75 and older and essential workers like teachers, grocery store workers, firefighters and police should be next in line to get the COVID-19 shot. Also included are those working in food, agricultural and manufacturing sectors, corrections workers, U.S. Postal Service employees, and public transit workers.

Officials say these certain front-line workers are considered high risk as their jobs require them to be in regular contact with others.

CVS Health will play a key role in administering COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care facilities hit hard by coronavirus.

According to a press release, CVS plans to work with more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country to administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine starting today.

On December 28, vaccinations will begin in 36 more states, including Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia. Efforts in Puerto Rico will start on January 4.

CVS plans to administer the vaccine at 874 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Virginia.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Dec. 21 and 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesdays: Dec. 22 and 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Wednesdays: Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon . St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursday: Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

Flu vaccines are also available everyday Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00am-4:30pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Dec. 18, the college has reported:

32 active student cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19.

0 student is in isolation on campus.

1 student is in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Dec. 18, here is what the college has reported:

121 total cases and 9 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for November is 2.7 percent.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Dec. 16, shows that:

39 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,687 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES