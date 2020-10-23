Coronavirus update: Virginia’s COVID-19 cases on the rise

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has seen an increase of more than 1,000 cases everyday this week.
On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the state total to 171,284 cases. Deaths in the Commonwealth have reached 3,539.
A model by the University of Virginia predicts that Virginia will see a surge in cases by Thanksgiving. According to the model, the state will have over 200,000 people will have coronavirus.
Petersburg staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Petersburg City Public Schools (PCPS) announced Friday that an employee at Cool Spring Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The district said the employee was only at the school on the day of contact, October 16.
Free COVID-19 care kits for Henrico residents available today
Henrico County residents can pick up free COVID-19 care kits starting today!
The COVID-19 kits can be picked up at drive-through distribution sites planned for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
TESTING LOCATIONS
RICHMOND
- Monday, October 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, October 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Saturday, October 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FREDERICKSBURG
- Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Oct. 22, the college has reported:
- 14 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 2 students are in isolation on campus.
- 5 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Oct. 21, here is what the college has reported:
- 28 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 0.5%
The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:
- 26 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,568 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES IN SCHOOLS
|COUNTY
|STAFF CASES
|STUDENT CASES
|DEATHS
|Henrico County
|17
|1
|Hanover County
|25
|Richmond
|27
|1
|Chesterfield
|32
|2
|Petersburg
|5
|Hopewell
|5
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 97 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 6,869 cases, 101 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 298 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 497 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 5,218 cases, 68 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 501 cases, 12 deaths
- Goochland County: 321 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,580 cases, 42 deaths
- Henrico County: 6,136 cases, 229 deaths
- New Kent County: 276 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 294 cases, 5 deaths