Coronavirus update: Virginia’s COVID-19 cases on the rise

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has seen an increase of more than 1,000 cases everyday this week.

On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the state total to 171,284 cases. Deaths in the Commonwealth have reached 3,539.

A model by the University of Virginia predicts that Virginia will see a surge in cases by Thanksgiving. According to the model, the state will have over 200,000 people will have coronavirus.

Petersburg staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Petersburg City Public Schools (PCPS) announced Friday that an employee at Cool Spring Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said the employee was only at the school on the day of contact, October 16.

Free COVID-19 care kits for Henrico residents available today

Henrico County residents can pick up free COVID-19 care kits starting today!

The COVID-19 kits can be picked up at drive-through distribution sites planned for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Monday, October 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, October 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG

Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 22, the college has reported:

14 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

2 students are in isolation on campus.

5 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 21, here is what the college has reported:

28 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 0.5%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

26 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,568 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES IN SCHOOLS

COUNTY STAFF CASES STUDENT CASES DEATHS Henrico County 17 1 Hanover County 25 Richmond 27 1 Chesterfield 32 2 Petersburg 5 Hopewell 5

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES