Coronavirus update: Virginia’s COVID-19 cases on the rise

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has seen an increase of more than 1,000 cases everyday this week.

On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the state total to 171,284 cases. Deaths in the Commonwealth have reached 3,539.

A model by the University of Virginia predicts that Virginia will see a surge in cases by Thanksgiving. According to the model, the state will have over 200,000 people will have coronavirus.

Petersburg staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Petersburg City Public Schools (PCPS) announced Friday that an employee at Cool Spring Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said the employee was only at the school on the day of contact, October 16.

Free COVID-19 care kits for Henrico residents available today

Henrico County residents can pick up free COVID-19 care kits starting today!

The COVID-19 kits can be picked up at drive-through distribution sites planned for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

  • Monday, October 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

  • Saturday, October 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG

  • Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 22, the college has reported:

  • 14 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 2 students are in isolation on campus.
  • 5 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 21, here is what the college has reported:

  • 28 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
  • The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 0.5%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

  • 26 total (students and employees) active cases.
  • 1,568 people have recovered from the virus since July.
  • Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES IN SCHOOLS

COUNTYSTAFF CASES STUDENT CASESDEATHS
Henrico County 171
Hanover County25
Richmond271
Chesterfield322
Petersburg5
Hopewell 5

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

  • Charles City County: 97 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 6,869 cases, 101 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 298 cases, 26 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 497 cases, 7 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 5,218 cases, 68 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 501 cases, 12 deaths
  • Goochland County: 321 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 1,580 cases, 42 deaths
  • Henrico County: 6,136 cases, 229 deaths
  • New Kent County: 276 cases, 3 death
  • Powhatan County: 294 cases, 5 deaths
