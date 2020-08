Coronavirus update: Virginia’s COVID-19 cases rise by 776 on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday, August 12.

The Commonwealth has 776 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases to 102,521 — 98,374 confirmed and 4,147 probable.

2,352 Virginians have lost their life to COVID-19.

The number of cases in the Latino population is still the highest at 35.9 percent. The majority of cases across all health districts have been in women.

The state’s positivity rate remains steady at 7.3 percent.

Virginia’s positivity rate (Photo: VDH)