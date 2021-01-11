Coronavirus update: Virginia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 400,000

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 11, 2021:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 4,530 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 403,386. As of today, 5,393 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 across the commonwealth.
Virginia’s positivity rate remains high at 16.7 percent.
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 33,142 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital. Currently, there are 3,117 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 571 are in the ICU and 352 are on a ventilator.
VDH is reporting that 177,945 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 10, with a total of 510,800 vaccine doses distributed.
VDH: 11 health districts set to begin COVID-19 Phase 1b vaccinations this week
A number of health districts are expected to start vaccinating Phase 1b this week.
Governor Ralph Northam says those districts have made ‘significant progress’ administering to Phase 1a and have the green light to give to Phase 1b.
Phase 1b includes people over the age of 75 and certain frontline workers like public transit workers, grocery store employees and teachers.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Jan. 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Jan. 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Saturdays: Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
RICHMOND
- Tuesday, Jan. 12 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.
- Thursday, Jan. 14 — 1 to 3 p.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane.
- Friday, Jan. 15 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.
Richmond and Henrico district residents can call the COVID-19 hotline to register at (804) 205-3501.
Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except major holidays.
Click here to find a test near you.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Jan. 8, the college has reported:
- 18 active student cases and 816 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 1 students are in isolation on campus.
- 1 student is in quarantine on campus.
As of Jan. 8, here is what the college has reported:
- 143 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
- 9,483 total COVID-19 tests
- Total positivity rate at 1.3 percent
The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 8 shows that:
- 14 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,755 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 252 cases, 8 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 14,778 cases, 183 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 739 cases,30 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,106 cases, 11 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 1,725 cases, 34 deaths
- City of Richmond: 10,464 cases, 106 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,085 cases, 16 deaths
- Goochland County: 755 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 4,780 cases, 79 deaths
- Henrico County: 14,567 cases, 302 deaths
- New Kent County: 845 cases, 6 death
- Powhatan County: 979 cases, 6 deaths
- COVID-19 has taken a life from a Memphis family, and its surviving members—who all tested positive for the virus—have a strong message to share.
- House lawmakers may have been exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19 while they sheltered at an undisclosed location during the Capitol siege by a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump.
- Doctors are seeing heart problems in older COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus. But what about young athletes?
- A St. Louis worker who already contracted COVID-19 and recovered, said her biggest reward is seeing a patient go home.
- Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 10, 2021
- HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County residents can pick up free community care kits now! The kits will include coronavirus safety items in an effort to keep residents safe. The community care kits can be picked up at the following libraries across the County: Ashland Branch Library, 201 S Railroad Ave Atlee Branch Library, […]
- GRTC announced two additional employee cases of COVID-19 today.
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 9, 2021: The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,798 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 393,715. The death toll is now at 5,381. Virginia’s positivity rate is high at 16.7 percent. According to […]
- As of this week, all grocery workers will be included in the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations in Virginia. The state first toyed the idea of only vaccinating high risk grocery workers but has since changed course.
- Citrus County, Florida, started distributing coronavirus vaccines to seniors 65 and older on a first-come, first-serve basis Thursday morning. Many seniors, however, arrived the night before and spent the night in their cars to make sure they had a place in line.