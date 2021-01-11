Coronavirus update: Virginia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 400,000

Health personal handle a sample as they run a test for COVID-19 behind a screen at the General Hospital in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on April 13, 2020 during the novel coronavirus pandemic. – The novel coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, which caused a global pandemic in 2009, the World Health Organization said Monday, stressing a vaccine would be necessary to fully halt transmission. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 11, 2021:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 4,530 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 403,386. As of today, 5,393 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Virginia’s positivity rate remains high at 16.7 percent.

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 33,142 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital. Currently, there are 3,117 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 571 are in the ICU and 352 are on a ventilator.

VDH is reporting that 177,945 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 10, with a total of 510,800 vaccine doses distributed.

VDH: 11 health districts set to begin COVID-19 Phase 1b vaccinations this week

A number of health districts are expected to start vaccinating Phase 1b this week.

Governor Ralph Northam says those districts have made ‘significant progress’ administering to Phase 1a and have the green light to give to Phase 1b.

Phase 1b includes people over the age of 75 and certain frontline workers like public transit workers, grocery store employees and teachers.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Jan. 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

Jan. 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Jan. 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Jan. 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Saturdays: Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

RICHMOND

Tuesday, Jan. 12 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

— 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue. Thursday, Jan. 14 — 1 to 3 p.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane.

— 1 to 3 p.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane. Friday, Jan. 15 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

Richmond and Henrico district residents can call the COVID-19 hotline to register at (804) 205-3501.

Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except major holidays.

Click here to find a test near you.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Jan. 8, the college has reported:

18 active student cases and 816 active employee cases of COVID-19.

1 students are in isolation on campus.

1 student is in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Jan. 8, here is what the college has reported:

143 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

9,483 total COVID-19 tests

Total positivity rate at 1.3 percent

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 8 shows that:

14 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,755 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES