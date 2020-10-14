Coronavirus update: Virginia’s death toll up to 3,381

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, October 14.

According to the health department, Virginia now has 161,610 cases — 152,039 confirmed and 9,571 probable. This is an increase of 805 new reported cases since Tuesday.

A total of 11,628 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 3,381 people have reportedly died because of it.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Monday, October 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.

— St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Friday, October 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.

— Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG

Saturday, October 17 — Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

— Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 13, the college has reported:

20 active student cases and 4 active employee cases of COVID-19.

4 student are in isolation on campus.

11 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 12, here is what the college has reported:

25 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 11%.

0.5% cumulative testing positivity rate.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

33 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,527 people have recovered from the virus since July.

