Coronavirus update: Virginia’s death toll up to 3,381

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, October 14.

According to the health department, Virginia now has 161,610 cases — 152,039 confirmed and 9,571 probable. This is an increase of 805 new reported cases since Tuesday.

A total of 11,628 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 3,381 people have reportedly died because of it.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

  • Monday, October 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, October 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.
  • Thursday, October 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

  • Friday, October 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.
  • Saturday, October 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG

  • Saturday, October 17 — Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 13, the college has reported:

  • 20 active student cases and 4 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 4 student are in isolation on campus.
  • 11 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 12, here is what the college has reported:

  • 25 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
  • The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 11%.
  • 0.5% cumulative testing positivity rate.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

  • 33 total (students and employees) active cases.
  • 1,527 people have recovered from the virus since July.
  • Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL CORONAVIRUS CASES

  • Charles City County: 90 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 6,478 cases, 98 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 277 cases, 26 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 458 cases, 7 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 4,985 cases, 62 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 458 cases, 12 deaths
  • Goochland County: 305 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 1,475 cases, 40 deaths
  • Henrico County: 5,832 cases, 222 deaths
  • New Kent County: 253 cases, 3 death
  • Powhatan County: 267 cases, 5 deaths
