Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate at 6.3%; Average of 52,455 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered daily

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, March 4:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,300 new COVID-19 cases. The Commonwealth’s total case count has increased to 581,408. The number of deaths in the state is 9,357.

The state’s positivity rate is significantly lower than it was last month. It is now at 6.3%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 47,259 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,352 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 284 are in the ICU and 184 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary for Virginia

VDH is reporting that a total of 2,122,323 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Mar. 4.

The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 16.2%.

A total of 740,786 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 52,455 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Virginia’s pre-registration system open

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

Coronavirus testing near you

RICHMOND/HENRICO

Thursday, March 4 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Randolph Community Center, 1415 Grayland Ave.

Thursday, March 11 — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Regency Square rear parking deck, 1420 N. Parham Rd.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of March 2, the college has reported:

46 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.

7 students are in isolation on campus.

18 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of March 3, here is what the college has reported:

9 current active COVID-19 cases

February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%

13,441 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia