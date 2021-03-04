Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate at 6.3%; Average of 52,455 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered daily

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, March 4:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,300 new COVID-19 cases. The Commonwealth’s total case count has increased to 581,408. The number of deaths in the state is 9,357.
The state’s positivity rate is significantly lower than it was last month. It is now at 6.3%.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 47,259 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,352 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 284 are in the ICU and 184 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary for Virginia
VDH is reporting that a total of 2,122,323 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Mar. 4.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 16.2%.
A total of 740,786 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 52,455 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Virginia’s pre-registration system open
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.
CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND/HENRICO
- Thursday, March 4 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Randolph Community Center, 1415 Grayland Ave.
- Thursday, March 11 — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Regency Square rear parking deck, 1420 N. Parham Rd.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of March 2, the college has reported:
- 46 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 7 students are in isolation on campus.
- 18 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of March 3, here is what the college has reported:
- 9 current active COVID-19 cases
- February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
- 13,441 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 408 cases, 12 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 23,757 cases, 353 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,381 cases, 45 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,131 cases, 54 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,200 cases, 63 deaths
- City of Richmond: 14,938 cases, 214 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,823 cases, 33 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,219 cases, 17 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,755 cases, 137 deaths
- Henrico County: 21,571 cases, 531 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,255 cases, 12 death
- Powhatan County: 1,655 cases, 10 deaths
- NEW YORK (AP) — When will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines? It depends on the child's age, but some teenagers could be rolling up their sleeves before too long. The Pfizer vaccine already is cleared for use starting at age 16. That means some high schoolers could get in line for those shots […]
- With the approval of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, three different coronavirus vaccinations will soon be available in the U.S.
- March 4, 2020. A room inside the state's Patrick Henry Building was packed with maskless state employees, press, health experts and officials from the governor's administration all while a pandemic peeked around the corner.
- In the wake of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to do away with coronavirus restrictions, major retailers, restaurants and even NBA teams are declining to follow his lead when it comes to mask requirements.
- Some kids likely won't get COVID vaccines until 2022: Is it safe for Virginia schools to reopen now?RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-Gov. Ralph Northam is calling on all Virginia school districts to offer in-person learning by March 15th but some kids aren't expected to be vaccinated for COVID-19 until next year. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently predicted that high school students will start getting […]
- Over the next seven days, the Richmond Henrico Health District will be holding three mass vaccination events to vaccinate 12,000 local seniors.
- The main focus of the briefing was to talk about the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Within the next couple of days, Dr. Avula said Virginia would have received right around 69,000 doses of the vaccine. He said for the first couple of weeks, the vaccine will be prioritized for mass vaccination events.
- VDH is reporting the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began last year. The state’s COVID-19 deaths increased by 383. The new state total is 9,326.
- City Council members representing Richmond's Southside began calling for a vaccination center south of the river back in February. Now with the expansion of pharmacy vaccination sites, Southside residents will have a local vaccination site.
- 69,000 coronavirus vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson are slated to arrive in Virginia by the weekend, according to the state's top vaccine program official.