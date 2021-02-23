Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate at 8.3%

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2021 file photo, a sign is shown at a COVID-19 vaccine site in the Bayview neighborhood of San Francisco. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Tuesday, February 23:

COVID-19 cases increased by 1,769 bringing the state total to 567,039. Deaths in the Commonwealth are at 7,658.

The positivity rate in Virginia decreased to 8.3 percent.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 46,052 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 1,540 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 315 are in the ICU and 196 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 1,602,502 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 22.

In Virginia, 13.1 percent of the population have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 481,287 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 30,887 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Virginia’s pre-registration system open

Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system that opened Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.

Coronavirus testing near you

CHESTERFIELD

Wednesdays : Feb. 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Feb. 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Thursday: Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

RICHMOND/HENRICO

Thursday: Feb. 25 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Feb. 22, the college has reported:

74 active student cases and 10 active employee cases of COVID-19.

19 students are in isolation on campus.

41 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Feb. 22, here is what the college has reported:

14 current active COVID-19 cases

January 2021 monthly positivity was 3.6%

10,829 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.

