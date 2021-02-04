Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate down to 11 percent

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, February 4, 2021:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 3,059 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 516,398. The total number of deaths has reached 6,650.
The positivity rate decreased slightly to 11.0 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 41,067 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 2,444 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 486 are in the ICU and 294 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 895,005 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 3.
More than 750,000 people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 136,731 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 50-59 age group.
On average 39,658 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND
- Friday, Feb. 5 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave (This is a drive-through event)
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Feb. 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Feb. 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Feb. 3, the college has reported:
- 44 active student cases and 0 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 16 students are in isolation on campus.
- 24 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Feb. 3, here is what the college has reported:
- 101 current active COVID-19 cases
- During the spring semester, 232 students tested positive for COVID-19.
- The total positivity rate for the Spring semester is at 3.6 percent.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 351 cases, 10 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 19,697 cases, 209 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,092 cases, 32 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,802 cases, 19 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,703 cases, 38 deaths
- City of Richmond: 13,130 cases, 139 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,538 cases, 18 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,077 cases, 8 deaths
- Hanover County: 5,973 cases, 102 deaths
- Henrico County: 18,977 cases, 348 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,089 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,366 cases, 7 deaths
- Several City Council members address concerns over lack of vaccination sites on Richmond's Southside, Mayor Stoney recovers from COVID-19Just one week after his COVID-19 diagnosis, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is updating the public about his recovery process. According to Mayor Stoney, he feels 'great' and has seen an improvement in his symptoms.
- A recent study suggests it may help to focus vaccinations on a different demographic to better prevent rapid virus transmission.
- The Biden administration wants students to return to the classroom full-time and said Wednesday vaccinating teachers does not have to be part of the equation.
- As the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign accelerates, governors, public health directors and committees advising them are holding key discussions behind closed doors, including debates about who should be eligible for the shots and how best to distribute them.
- Walmart is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Virginia and four other states. The company has already been administering vaccines to eligible residents in 12 states and Washington, D.C.
- White House press secretary Jen Psaki held a briefing Wednesday on the heels of President Joe Biden panning a Republican alternative to his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan as insufficient.
- The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,959 new COVID-19 cases. The state’s health department also reported 58 new COVID-19 deaths.
- Putting food into mouths goes hand-in-hand with getting needles into arms at the vaccination event at Richmond Raceway, and Henrico County Emergency Management has teamed up with the Baptist General Association of Virginia (BGAV) to make that happen.
- This past week, Henrico County was part of the largest mass vaccination site in the state. Nearly 8,000 people ages 75 and up were vaccinated in a three-day span.
- As many eligible Virginians sign up to get their COVID-19 vaccines, some are having trouble securing their second dose appointment.