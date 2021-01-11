Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate drops slightly to 15.9 percent

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 13, 2021:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 4,598 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 412,545. As of today, 5,552 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 across the commonwealth.
Virginia’s positivity rate dropped back down to 15.9 percent.
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 33,798 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital. Currently, there are 3,209 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 587 are in the ICU and 362 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary for Virginia
VDH is reporting that 193,272 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 13, with a total of 904,400 vaccine doses distributed.
A total of 22,985 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.
Testing locations near you
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Jan. 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Jan. 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Saturdays: Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
RICHMOND
- Thursday, Jan. 14 — 1 to 3 p.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane.
- Friday, Jan. 15 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.
Richmond and Henrico district residents can call the COVID-19 hotline to register at (804) 205-3501.
Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except major holidays.
Click here to find a test near you.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Jan. 13, the college has reported:
- 75 active student cases and 31 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 3 students are in isolation on campus.
- 1 student is in quarantine on campus.
As of Jan. 11, here is what the college has reported:
- 12 active cases of COVID-19.
- 9,483 total COVID-19 tests
- The total positivity rate for December is 3.9 percent
The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 13 shows that:
- 26 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,757 people have recovered from the virus since July.
Local COVID-19 cases
- Charles City County: 270 cases, 9 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 15,057 cases, 186 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 745 cases, 30 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,136 cases, 11 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 1,757 cases, 35 deaths
- City of Richmond: 10,698 cases, 116 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,118 cases, 16 deaths
- Goochland County: 771 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 4,863 cases, 82 deaths
- Henrico County: 14,900 cases, 311 deaths
- New Kent County: 832 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,045 cases, 6 deaths
- The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will move into the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, January 18, according to Dr. Danny Avula, the head of Virginia's COVID-19 distribution program.
- 'It helps me breathe easier at night'; VCU Health frontline doctor shares COVID-19 vaccination journeyVCU Health is moving full steam ahead continuing to vaccinate frontline workers, on Tuesday the medical facility announced certain VCU students are now also eligible for the vaccine.
- Unlike in 2020, when the debate over lockdowns often split along party lines, both Democratic and Republican leaders are signaling their opposition to forced closings and other measures.
- California's Disneyland Resort is set to become a COVID-19 vaccination "super site" as the park remains closed to visitors.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test to all air passengers entering the United States effective January 26.
- Virginia Commonwealth University students with direct patient contact will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as early as today.
- UVA Health announced Tuesday that starting Jan. 13, visitors will not be allowed inside the center. They said this decision was made to protect their patients and team members as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Charlottesville and across the state.
- The University of Richmond announced Tuesday morning that it was pausing it's men's basketball program due to COVID-19.
- The Trump administration is asking states to speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older and to others at high risk by no longer holding back the second dose of the two-dose shots, officials said Tuesday.
- Coronavirus update: 84 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Virginia — second highest count since pandemic startedThe death toll is now at 5,477 after deaths in the commonwealth increased by 84. This is the second-highest number of deaths reported since the pandemic started.