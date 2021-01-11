Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate drops slightly to 15.9 percent

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as nurse Rebecca Cathersides administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Lyn Wheeler at Guy’s Hospital in London. Britain races to vaccinate more than 15 million people by mid-February, and in an effort to ensure vaccines get to the right places at the right times, along with the syringes, alcohol swabs and protective equipment needed to administer them, the government has called in the army. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 13, 2021:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 4,598 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 412,545. As of today, 5,552 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Virginia’s positivity rate dropped back down to 15.9 percent.

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 33,798 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital. Currently, there are 3,209 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 587 are in the ICU and 362 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary for Virginia

VDH is reporting that 193,272 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 13, with a total of 904,400 vaccine doses distributed.

A total of 22,985 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

Testing locations near you

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Jan. 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

Jan. 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Jan. 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Jan. 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Saturdays: Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

RICHMOND

Thursday, Jan. 14 — 1 to 3 p.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane.

— 1 to 3 p.m. Broad Rock Community Center, 4615 Ferguson Lane. Friday, Jan. 15 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

Richmond and Henrico district residents can call the COVID-19 hotline to register at (804) 205-3501.

Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except major holidays.

Click here to find a test near you.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Jan. 13, the college has reported:

75 active student cases and 31 active employee cases of COVID-19.

3 students are in isolation on campus.

1 student is in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Jan. 11, here is what the college has reported:

12 active cases of COVID-19.

9,483 total COVID-19 tests

The total positivity rate for December is 3.9 percent

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Jan. 13 shows that:

26 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,757 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

