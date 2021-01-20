Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate drops to 13.5 percent

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, January 20:
Virginia’s case count has increased by 4,515 since Tuesday, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases to 455,591.
Deaths from COVID-19 have also increased to 5,861 — 5,137 confirmed and 724 probable.
The state’s positivity rate decreased to 13.5 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 36,103 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 3,098 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 554 are in the ICU and 338 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary for Virginia
VDH is reporting that 320,593 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 20.
A total of 39,458 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.
On average 18,740 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day. A total of 943,400 vaccines have been distributed.
Testing locations near you
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Jan. 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Jan. 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Saturday, Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
Click here to find a test near you.
Local COVID-19 cases
- Charles City County: 311 cases, 9 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 17,097 cases, 193 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 906 cases, 30 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,416 cases, 12 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,196 cases, 35 deaths
- City of Richmond: 11,636 cases, 118 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,288 cases, 17 deaths
- Goochland County: 903 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 5,271 cases, 88 deaths
- Henrico County: 16,585 cases, 323 deaths
- New Kent County: 939 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,175 cases, 6 deaths
