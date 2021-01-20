Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate drops to 13.5 percent

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, January 20:

Virginia’s case count has increased by 4,515 since Tuesday, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases to 455,591.

Deaths from COVID-19 have also increased to 5,861 — 5,137 confirmed and 724 probable.

The state’s positivity rate decreased to 13.5 percent.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 36,103 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 3,098 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 554 are in the ICU and 338 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary for Virginia

VDH is reporting that 320,593 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 20.

A total of 39,458 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.

On average 18,740 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day. A total of 943,400 vaccines have been distributed.

Testing locations near you

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Jan. 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

Jan. 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Jan. 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Jan. 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Saturday, Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

Local COVID-19 cases