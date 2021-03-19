Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate low at 5.5%; 10,092 total deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Friday, March 19:
The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,632 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 602,182.
The number of deaths reported in the state has eclipsed the 10,000 mark on Sunday. Total deaths are now at 10,092. The state’s positivity rate is at 5.5%.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 49,508 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,035 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 217 are in the ICU and 114 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 2,940,103 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 19.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 22.7%.
A total of 1,075,770 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 45,558 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of March 18, the college has reported:
- 44 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 2 student is in isolation on campus.
- 4 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of March 17, here is what the college has reported:
- 1 current active COVID-19 cases
- February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
- 17,042 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 426 cases, 15 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 24,731 cases, 384 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,469 cases, 57 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,255 cases, 64 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,399 cases, 74 deaths
- City of Richmond: 15,340 cases, 234 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,923 cases, 42 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,270 cases, 20 deaths
- Hanover County: 7,007 cases, 144 deaths
- Henrico County: 22,390 cases, 561 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,317 cases, 13 death
- Powhatan County: 1,725 cases, 10 deaths
- The University of Richmond is now in its Orange state of its social distancing framework plan. This is a direct result of decreasing COVID-19 cases on campus. The University of Richmond currently has one active case of COVID-19.
