Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate nearing 12 percent ahead of Christmas celebrations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest COVID-19 data from the Virginia Department of Health for Wednesday, Dec. 23.
According to VDH, the state’s positivity rate is at 11.7 percent. This percentage helps check the percent-positive rate of COVID-19 in the area. The higher the positivity rate, the more likely you are to run into someone who has the virus.
Since the start of the pandemic, Virginia has had a total of 314,481 COVID-19 cases. 4,705 Virginia residents have lost the fight against COVID-19.
Health districts in the Richmond region have been receiving shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Vaccine administration is expected to begin this week, with doses going to healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff as part of Phase 1a of the vaccine prioritization guidelines.
The Richmond City Health District held a vaccination event today for pre-registered people that qualify under Phase 1a. The event was live-streamed on the Richmond City Health District Facebook page and Henrico County Health Department Facebook page at 8:30 AM.
VDH stated that by the end of the year, 370,650 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Virginia.
Pfizer will supply the U.S. with 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by July next year, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.
The agreement brings the total number of Pfizer doses to be delivered to the United States to 200 million, allowing for 100 million people to be vaccinated.
Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE will deliver at least 70 million doses by June 30, with the balance of the 100 million doses to be delivered no later than July 31, the company said.
The U.S. government will pay $1.95 billion for the additional 100 million doses, bringing the total paid to Pfizer to nearly $4 billion.
TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU
CHESTERFIELD
- Monday, Dec. 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
- Tuesday, Dec. 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Wednesdays: Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
- Thursday: Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
Flu vaccines are also available everyday Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00am-4:30pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 172 cases, 8 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 11,896 cases, 158 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 554 cases, 28 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 766 cases, 10 deaths
- City of Richmond: 8,435 cases, 90 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 829 cases, 14 deaths
- Goochland County: 553 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 3,382 cases, 67 deaths
- Henrico County: 11,081 cases, 284 deaths
- New Kent County: 552 cases, 5 death
- Powhatan County: 689 cases, 6 deaths
