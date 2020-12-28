Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate up to 12.3 percent following Christmas weekend

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, people who have antibodies from infection with the coronavirus seem less likely to get a second infection for several months and maybe longer. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,599 new COVID-19 cases following Christmas weekend.

In total, the commonwealth has 336,175 cases and 4,861 COVID-19 deaths. Virginia’s current 7-day positivity rate — using PCR tests only — is 12.3 percent.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s dashboard, there are 2,563 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have test results that are pending. Of those patients, 526 are in the ICU and 321 are on a ventilator.

The VHHA’s dashboard also says that the ICU occupancy rate, which was 67 percent last year, is currently at 78 percent. Overall, nearly 30,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital in Virginia.

NEW COVID-19 VACCINE DASHBOARD

VDH has also set up a new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard which includes a summary of vaccinations and demographics.

Currently, the VDH said COVID-19 vaccines require two doses given three or four weeks apart. Both doses are needed to prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus. They said information entered into the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS) will allow providers to know when to give the second dose and which type of vaccine to give a patient.

As of Friday, a total of 43,043 doses have been administered but nobody in Virginia is fully vaccinated.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

  • Monday, Dec. 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
  • Tuesday, Dec. 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
  • Wednesdays: Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
  • Thursday: Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

RICHMOND

  • Tuesday, Dec. 29 — 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd
    • Drive-thru event
    • Call COVID-19 hotline to register, (804) 205-3501

Flu vaccines are also available every day Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00 am-4:30 pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

  • Charles City County: 186 cases, 8 deaths
  • Chesterfield County: 12,552 cases, 163 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 582 cases, 28 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 838 cases, 10 deaths
  • City of Petersburg: 1,354 cases, 33 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 8,901 cases, 92 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 863 cases, 14 deaths
  • Goochland County: 603 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 3,655 cases, 69 deaths
  • Henrico County: 11,844 cases, 288 deaths
  • New Kent County: 616 cases, 5 death
  • Powhatan County: 772 cases, 6 deaths
Coronavirus Updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events