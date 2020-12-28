Coronavirus update: Virginia’s positivity rate up to 12.3 percent following Christmas weekend

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, people who have antibodies from infection with the coronavirus seem less likely to get a second infection for several months and maybe longer. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,599 new COVID-19 cases following Christmas weekend.

In total, the commonwealth has 336,175 cases and 4,861 COVID-19 deaths. Virginia’s current 7-day positivity rate — using PCR tests only — is 12.3 percent.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s dashboard, there are 2,563 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have test results that are pending. Of those patients, 526 are in the ICU and 321 are on a ventilator.

The VHHA’s dashboard also says that the ICU occupancy rate, which was 67 percent last year, is currently at 78 percent. Overall, nearly 30,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital in Virginia.

NEW COVID-19 VACCINE DASHBOARD

VDH has also set up a new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard which includes a summary of vaccinations and demographics.

Currently, the VDH said COVID-19 vaccines require two doses given three or four weeks apart. Both doses are needed to prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus. They said information entered into the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS) will allow providers to know when to give the second dose and which type of vaccine to give a patient.

As of Friday, a total of 43,043 doses have been administered but nobody in Virginia is fully vaccinated.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Monday, Dec. 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

Tuesday, Dec. 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

Wednesdays: Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine's Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

Thursday: Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

RICHMOND

Tuesday, Dec. 29 — 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd Drive-thru event Call COVID-19 hotline to register, (804) 205-3501

— 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd

Flu vaccines are also available every day Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00 am-4:30 pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES