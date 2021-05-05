Coronavirus update: Walk-in vaccine sites popping up in Central Virginia

FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, April 14, 2021, a pharmacist fills a syringe from a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Antwerp, Belgium. Moderna and vaccine promoter Gavi have announced Monday May 3, 2021, the pharmaceutical company will provide up to 500 million coronavirus vaccine doses for the U.N.-backed program for needy people in low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2022. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, FILE)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As vaccine availability increases in Central Virginia more and more walk-in vaccination sites are popping up.

In Virginia, all residents ages 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The state moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process on Sunday, April 18.

The Virginia Department of Health is averaging 64,622 doses of the vaccine per day. As of today, 32.6% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, with 45.3% of Virginians receiving at least one dose. So far, over 6.4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Richmond

Just this week the Richmond and Henrico Health District opened up a walk-in site at George Wythe High School. Vaccinations will happen every Wednesday. There is no need for an appointment unless you are looking to be vaccinated at a specific time. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.

Chickahominy Health District

In Goochland, they have adjusted their vaccination clinic hours because of demand. The Goochland Vaccination Clinic is accepting walk-ins on Thursday, May 6th from 1 to 4 p.m.

Walk-ins are for first dose only, for individuals age 18 and older who live or work in the Chickahominy Health District (Goochland, Hanover, New Kent, and Charles City).

Chesterfield

The Chesterfield Health District announced that it is now offering walk-up vaccinations at Virginia State University for anyone 16-years-old and up. Starting Thursday, the vaccination clinic will start offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

VSU clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the university’s Multi-Purpose Center at 20809 2nd Avenue in Petersburg.

Those under 18 must have a parent or guardian present. Anyone coming in for their second dose is asked to bring their vaccination card to confirm the date and type of vaccine received.

COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia

This morning the Virginia Department of Health reported 842 new COVID-19 cases. There’ve been 663,538 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, with 10,844 deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of local cases in our area:

Charles City County : 500 cases, 15 deaths

: 500 cases, 15 deaths Chesterfield County : 27,415 cases, 426 deaths

: 27,415 cases, 426 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 1,694 cases, 61 deaths

: 1,694 cases, 61 deaths City of Hopewell : 2,566 cases, 71 deaths

: 2,566 cases, 71 deaths City of Petersburg: 3,825 cases, 84 deaths

3,825 cases, 84 deaths City of Richmond : 16,868 cases, 258 deaths

: 16,868 cases, 258 deaths Dinwiddie County: 2,104 cases, 43 deaths

2,104 cases, 43 deaths Goochland County : 1,435 cases, 23 deaths

: 1,435 cases, 23 deaths Hanover County : 8,003 cases, 155 deaths

: 8,003 cases, 155 deaths Henrico County : 25,130 cases, 606 deaths

: 25,130 cases, 606 deaths New Kent County : 1,484 cases, 17 deaths

: 1,484 cases, 17 deaths Powhatan County: 1,900 cases, 16 deaths

COVID-19 cases at local universities

Local universities have seen a slight increase in cases over the last couple of weeks. However, with more students and staff being vaccinated, some schools like VCU have started to relax their COVID-19 guidelines.

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of May 4, the college has reported:

33 active student cases and 1 active employee case of COVID-19.

3 students are in isolation on campus.

3 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of May 3, here is what the college has reported:

0 current active COVID-19 cases

April 2021 monthly positivity was 0.4%

28,277 total COVID-19 tests*

*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.