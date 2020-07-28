Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases rise by 922; state positivity rate drops

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday, July 28.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 86, 994 total cases of COVID-19, including 83,737 confirmed and 3,262 probable. So far this week, there have been more than 2,000 newly reported cases. The state’s positivity rate has dropped to 7.3 percent.

At this time, 7,686 Virginians are in the hospital with COVID-19. 2,082 people have died.

Northam to address Virginia’s rising COVID-19 cases at 2 p.m.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will hold a press conference Tuesday at 2 p.m. to provide an update on the state’s rising COVID-19 cases. Northam could announce stricter guidelines for the state in an effort to control the uptick in cases.

Over the weekend, Northam said he would be watching the public health data closely.

“If the numbers don’t come down, we may have to take additional steps to blunt the spread of this virus,” the governor tweeted.

On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported a rise of 1,505 positive cases in a single day.

Local COVID-19 cases

Charles City County : 45 cases, 3 death

: 45 cases, 3 death Chesterfield County : 3,796 cases, 66 deaths

: 3,796 cases, 66 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 175 cases, 20 deaths

: 175 cases, 20 deaths City of Hopewell : 252 cases, 5 death

: 252 cases, 5 death City of Richmond : 2,794 cases, 37 deaths

: 2,794 cases, 37 deaths Dinwiddie County: 193 cases, 2 deaths

193 cases, 2 deaths Goochland County : 148 cases, 7 deaths

: 148 cases, 7 deaths Hanover County : 576 cases, 30 deaths

: 576 cases, 30 deaths Henrico County : 3,436 cases, 178 deaths

: 3,436 cases, 178 deaths New Kent County : 111 cases, 1 death

: 111 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 116 cases, 4 deaths

