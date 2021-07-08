Corrections officer assaulted by inmate at Sussex I State Prison

WAVERLY, Va. (WRIC) — A corrections officer was taken to the hospital last week after being assaulted by an inmate at Sussex I State Prison, a Virginia Department of Corrections spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.

The assault occurred on July 2 and the corrections officer was sent to the hospital for treatment. According to an email from Lisa Kinney, the department’s spokeswoman, “the staff member is reportedly doing OK.”

The inmate is expected to face institutional charges, Kinney wrote, but the Sussex County commonwealth’s attorney will decide on possible criminal charges.

