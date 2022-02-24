RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The top intelligence official in the US Senate identified the threat of cyber-attacks as Russia continues to escalate its unprovoked attack in Ukraine.

Senator Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the coming hours are especially concerning after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed unparalleled retaliation if anyone interferes with his efforts.

“We need to take down Putin,” Warner said Thursday during a visit to a Virginia NASA installation.

“If we get into a cyber escalation that could start after the sanctions are in place, we are again going into uncharted territory.”

Warner also said if Russian cyber-attacks end up hurting NATO-allied countries, “we are suddenly outside of the hypothetical realm” for NATO nations to abide by an agreement where every country would launch a counterattack.

“I just hope and pray that the kind of united front that we, with our allies, have put together will constrain him because I think he does not know what’s coming,” Warner said.

While Russian missiles, tanks and troops increasingly gain ground in Ukraine, democrats like Senator Tim Kaine expressed optimism for President Biden’s harsh sanctions.

“Those would really have punishing effects, not only on the Russian economy but on some of the oligarch surrounding Vladimir Putin,” Kaine said Wednesday evening during a visit to a Richmond high school.

However, the sanctions have not stopped Putin thus far, and President Biden said any crippling effects of sanctions will take time.

“No one expected the sanctions to prevent anything from happening,” Biden said.

Yet, the crisis remains urgent. Senator Warner tweeted Thursday night, “It appears direct attacks on Kyiv are beginning. But they are meeting resistance from the Ukrainian people, including civilians.”

That intelligence Warner mentioned was quickly reflected by reports in the Ukrainian capital– where explosions were continually heard for nearly 24 hours after the first occurrence in the country.