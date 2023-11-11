RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the northern lights projected to be visible in various states in the U.S. tonight, many Virginia residents are wondering if they will be visible.

The northern lights, also referred to as ‘aurora borealis’ is a result of “electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth’s atmosphere,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Possible auroral activity is expected during the evening on Saturday, Nov. 11, but mainly in the Blue Ridge Mountains and Northern Virginia.

Visibility of the northern lights is dependent on many factors, including weather and light pollution.

Virginians have access to the following state parks designated as International Dark Sky Parks, which may provide a clearer view of the northern lights: