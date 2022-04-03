(STACKER) — The COVID-19 vaccine was initially rolled out in December of 2020. By May of 2021, 40% of the U.S. population had been fully vaccinated.

According to Mayo Clinic, about 65.5% of the U.S. population has now been fully vaccinated and Virginia is the 11th most vaccinated state, with 72.5% of its population having gotten two doses.

Despite relative success getting Virginia vaccinated, there are some rural counties with rates well below the state’ average. 45.3% of Prince Edward County’s population, 42.8% of Patrick County’s population and just 41.6% of Carroll County’s population have been fully vaccinated.

Keep reading to find out Virginia’s top ten most vaccinated counties in Virginia, according to data from Covid Act Now.

#10. James City County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.2% (59,828 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (117 total deaths)

— 33.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,318 (14,783 total cases)

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#9. Fairfax County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.7% (914,706 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (1,431 total deaths)

— 45.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,317 (175,772 total cases)

— 21.7% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#8. Albemarle County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.3% (87,744 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (152 total deaths)

— 39.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,965 (16,361 total cases)

— 23.5% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#7. York County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.9% (55,901 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (105 total deaths)

— 33.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,300 (9,764 total cases)

— 26.9% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#6. Hampton city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.1% (110,496 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (319 total deaths)

— 2.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,456 (27,516 total cases)

— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#5. Prince George County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.7% (32,876 fully vaccinated)

— 18.2% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (72 total deaths)

— 18.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,865 (8,386 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#4. Arlington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 86.6% (205,156 fully vaccinated)

— 19.4% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (321 total deaths)

— 41.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,404 (41,219 total cases)

— 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#3. Fairfax city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 94.2% (22,629 fully vaccinated)

— 29.9% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (42 total deaths)

— 24.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,160 (1,960 total cases)

— 58.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#2. Charles City County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (9,495 fully vaccinated)

— 31.0% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (27 total deaths)

— 68.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,530 (1,151 total cases)

— 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

#1. Norfolk city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (235,462 fully vaccinated)

— 31.0% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (463 total deaths)

— 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,276 (41,937 total cases)

— 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of March 31, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available.