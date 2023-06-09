HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A new grand jury indictment alleges Cory Bigsby not only killed his son Codi Bigsby but did so months before he was reported missing from Hampton on Jan. 31, 2022.

The alleged murder happened on or around June 18, 2021, newly filed court paperwork shows.

The revelation comes just a day after WAVY broke that Cory Bigsby had been indicted by a grand jury earlier this week and that he had been deemed competent to stand trial. Bigsby’s attorney, Amina Matheny-Willard, declined to comment on the case on Monday.

Bigsby has remained the only person of interest in the case, but hadn’t been directly charged in relation to Codi’s disappearance until Monday’s indictments.

He was arrested just days after 4-year-old Codi was reported missing and charged in connection to the alleged abuse and neglect of Codi and his three brothers after authorities said he left the young children home alone. That July, he was indicted by a grand jury on 23 more neglect and abuse-related charges.

Authorities meanwhile for months have presumed that Codi is dead, but a body has never been found.

“From the first minutes of the investigation, myself, the assistant chiefs, members of command staff, were at Codi Bigsby’s residence to see for ourselves what the evidence demonstrated. We have followed the evidence from day one. It was very clear to us, the evidence about what likely occurred has been very clear. There is little about this that has been mysterious,” said former Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot during a Feb. 10, 2022 press conference.

Chief Talbot also released the following statement following the new grand jury indictment:

“The news isn’t a surprise to me. I hope that today starts the healing process for the family and for those of us who found ourselves in pain for a child that we never met.” Statement from Former Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot

New court paperwork also shows Bigsby is charged with concealment of a dead body. He is due back in court on Wednesday.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.