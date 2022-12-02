CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Court documents obtained by The Daily Progress have revealed new insight into the weaponry found in the University of Virginia (UVA) shooting suspect’s dorm room after it was searched by Virginia State Police (VSP).

According to the police search warrant inventory, authorities searched Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr.’s on-Grounds dorm room on Nov. 14, just after 10 a.m., less than 12 hours after the shooting that killed three students and wounded two others. The document listed the following items as having been seized:

Ruger AR-556

PMAG with 29 rounds, Winchester 223 Rem

Holster, backstrap, batteries for sight

Gun cleaning kit, buffer spring, armorer tools, black fingerless gloves

Two receipts, box Winchester 223 ammunition, Magpul grip, two Glock 9mm

Magazines, 1-9mm cartridge – Ruger, red dot sight, optic sight

Smith & Wesson pistol

Franklin Armory binary trigger, buffer spring, misc. spring

PMag with 30 rounds, Winchester 223 Rem

VSP, which transitioned to the lead investigating agency on the case on Nov. 17, previously released information that a handgun had been recovered in relative proximity to the shooting scene. Authorities said that no firearms were recovered inside the charter bus where the incident occurred.

“A search warrant, executed by investigators on Jones’ residence in Charlottesville, resulted in the recovery of a rifle and a handgun,” VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller said in a statement at the time. “All firearms have been turned over as evidence to the ATF [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] for processing.”

However, 8News learned Friday, that just hours after The Daily Progress obtained a copy of the aforementioned search warrant and its inventory, the documents were ordered sealed, and thus can no longer be accessed publicly without further Court Order.

“That’s a pretty amazing collection of weaponry for someone living in a dorm. As I understand the University’s Housing policy; although state law prohibits the possession of a firearm in a dorm, the On-Grounds Housing Policy does not specifically prohibit possession of firearms,” City of Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook said in a statement to 8News. “I have talked with the parents of a student who was living in Bice, and the parents were horrified to learn that their child was living in the same dorm with someone who felt it necessary to have such a collection of weapons in the dorm. As a parent of two UVA graduates, I would have been horrified as well.”

According to UVA’s website, B.B. guns and ammunition are listed in the sub-category of firearms and weapons under hazardous items that are prohibited in student rooms, suites and apartments. But there is no specific mention of pistols and rifles, such as what authorities said they found in Jones’s dorm.

During a news conference, the morning after the Nov. 13 shooting, UVA Chief of Police Timothy Longo shared that Jones had previously come to the attention of the university’s Threat Assessment Team in September 2022.

“Our Office of Student Affairs reported to the multidisciplinary Threat Assessment Team that they received information that Mr. Jones had made a comment about possessing a gun to a person that was unaffiliated with the university,” he said. “The comment about Mr. Jones owning a gun was not made in conjunction with any threats. The Office of Student Affairs followed up with the reporting person and made efforts to contact Mr. Jones. In fact, they followed up with Mr. Jones’ roommate, who did not report seeing the presence of a weapon.”

During the course of that investigation, authorities said they came to realize that Jones had a prior criminal incident that he did not report to the university, despite requirements to do so.

Jones — facing several felony charges for the murders of UVA student-athletes Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis, Jr., as well as the injuries of Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins — is due back in court on Dec. 8.