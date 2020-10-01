COVID-19 cases at ICE detention center in Caroline County spike

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is reporting that as of Wednesday, 32 people at the Caroline County Detention Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

In early September, ICE confirmed to 8News that two people being held at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19. Kaitlyn Pote, an ICE spokesperson, said that the two who tested positive had not been transferred from another ICE facility.

In a statement from September 21, ICE said that after identifying the two cases, they decided to conduct voluntary testing of all people being held at the facility. As a result, 25 people total tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the ICE’s online dashboard, as of September 30, 32 people at the facility have COVID-19. The current population at the center is 155, ICE officials said.

COVID-19 cases at immigrant detention centers in Virginia. (Data reported by ICE)

ICE said that the people who tested positive for the virus have been quarantined and are receiving care.

Immigration detention centers have been of concern for many Virginia legislators. Last month, the Virginia Senate passed a bill requiring that immigrant detention facilities meet the state’s health and safety standards.

The bill follows the severe outbreak of COVID-19 at an immigrant detention center in Farmville, in which nearly 100 percent of the people detained tested positive.