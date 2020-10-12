COVID-19 cases reported in Central Virginia districts since start of school year

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads “Social Distance Maintain 6 ft” is posted on student lockers at a school in Baldwin, N.Y. The coronavirus is infecting a rising number of American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears driven by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other activities. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Nearly 100 cases of coronavirus have been reported in local districts since schools reopened in September.

Local school systems have been informing families of coronavirus cases on their websites or through emails. However, none of the school districts in our area have a daily public dashboard detailing confirmed cases, active cases or deaths.

Chesterfield and Henrico school districts have set up graphs on their COVID-19 information pages to share updates. Both of them list positive cases involving their employees and their respective schools.

Richmond, Petersburg and Hanover send out newsletters and alerts when an individual in their school district tests positive.

Here’s the latest data for local districts since the first day of school:

Henrico County: 17 cases, including 1 student from Henrico High

Hanover County: 25 cases

Richmond: 27 cases, 1 death

Chesterfield: 23 cases

Petersburg: 4 cases

Hopewell: 1 case

