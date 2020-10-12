COVID-19 cases reported in Central Virginia districts since start of school year

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Nearly 100 cases of coronavirus have been reported in local districts since schools reopened in September.
Local school systems have been informing families of coronavirus cases on their websites or through emails. However, none of the school districts in our area have a daily public dashboard detailing confirmed cases, active cases or deaths.
Chesterfield and Henrico school districts have set up graphs on their COVID-19 information pages to share updates. Both of them list positive cases involving their employees and their respective schools.
Richmond, Petersburg and Hanover send out newsletters and alerts when an individual in their school district tests positive.
Here’s the latest data for local districts since the first day of school:
Henrico County: 17 cases, including 1 student from Henrico High
Hanover County: 25 cases
Richmond: 27 cases, 1 death
Chesterfield: 23 cases
Petersburg: 4 cases
Hopewell: 1 case
