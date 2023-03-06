RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several services that provide food and medical and financial assistance to Virginians during the pandemic are set to expire soon.

The programs, run by the Virginia Department of Social Services and the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, were temporarily put in place to help those experiencing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This additional coverage will end on March 31, 2023, in preparation for the end of the federal public health emergency, which is set to expire on May 11, 2023.

Continuous health coverage with Virginia Medicaid will end on March 31, with disenrollment beginning as early as April 30. Medicaid renewals will continue over a 12-month period. Members should ensure their information is up to date as Medicaid operations move back to normal.

The final Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) will be issued in August 2023. The Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) for College Students is set to end expanded eligibility on June 10. Temporary benefits such as Temporary Cash Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and SNAP Emergency Allotments both ended earlier this year.

VDSS and DMAS said in a statement they are working together to provide for individuals and families struggling with the upcoming changes. The organizations are partnering with health plan providers, community programs, schools, and stakeholders to help give Virginians access to food and healthcare.

Those looking for assistance can contact CommonHelp.Virginia.gov for assistance with SNAP, Medicaid, TNAF, or P-EBT. Cover Virginia can be contacted for help with Medicaid or FAMIS online at CoverVA.org, by phone at 1-955-242-8282, or by teletypewriter (TTY) at 1-888-221-1590. The Department of Social Services is available to help individuals update contact information and to provide additional resources.