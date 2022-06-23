Aerial view of shutdown I-95 taken between 9 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Screengrab from video)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than five months after the winter storm that incapacitated the commonwealth and shut down Interstate 95, Virginia Department of Transportation crews have finally finished cleaning the debris.

The debris cleared from the department’s Richmond and Culpeper districts totaled 2,047,522 cubic yards and filled 44,368 containers. The cleanup in those regions has cost over $53.6 billion.

The Richmond district is comprised of Amelia, Brunswick, Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, New Kent, Nottoway, Powhatan and Prince George, as well as the primary roads in Henrico County. The Culpeper district is comprised of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

The cleanup began following the storm with “cut and toss” crews clearing toppled trees and branches from roadways and moving them to the roadside. In late February, crews began the process of removing that debris from the roadside.

“The Richmond District wants to thank the state crews and contractors who worked tirelessly to complete the debris removal process,” said Tanveer Chowdhury, Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “On a project of this scale, an organization needs to demonstrate diligence and teamwork. Our crews went above and beyond. We also want to thank the traveling public for their patience as we worked to clear debris from the roadsides.”