RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In 2021, more than 500,000 cars were reported as stolen across the United States. But, not all cars are equal targets.

In Virginia, federal data states there were 11,248 motor vehicle theft incidents, and 11,248 offenses reported in 2021.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) analyzed federal crime data on the number of cars reportedly stolen across the United States in 2022 and came up with a list of vehicles most likely to be stolen in each state. In Virginia, the Honda Accord took the top spot, according to the analysis.

LIST: Cars most frequently stolen in Virginia

Honda Accord — The most frequently stolen car in Virginia as of the 2022 data analysis, with 430 vehicles. The NICB found the 2018 model to be the most commonly stolen. Ford Pickup (Full Size) — The 2022 data analysis found 402 were stolen, with the 2005 model being the most frequently stolen. Hyundai Elantra — The 2022 data analysis found 346 were stolen, with the 2017 model being the most frequently stolen. Toyota Camry — The 2022 data analysis found 345 were stolen, with the 2021 model being the most frequently stolen. Honda Civic — The 2022 data analysis found 342 were stolen, with the 2016 model being the most frequently stolen. Hyundai Sonata — The 2022 data analysis found 297 were stolen, with the 2013 model being the most frequently stolen. Nissan Altima — The 2022 data analysis found 278 were stolen, with the 2015 model being the most frequently stolen. Toyota Corolla — The 2022 data analysis found 255 were stolen, with the 2021 model being the most frequently stolen. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size) — The 2022 data analysis found 248 were stolen, with the 2021 model being the most frequently stolen. Dodge Charger — The 2022 data analysis found 220 were stolen, with the 2021 model being the most frequently stolen.

As for the crime itself, federal crime data found most Virginia car thefts are performed by men ages 20-29 who do not know their victims, and the cars are most likely to be stolen from the residents’ homes.

Men were found to be four times as likely to steal cars than women, although, the sex divide is much smaller in that of victims of car theft.

Children in the 10 to 19 age bracket account for almost a fourth of those stealing cars in Virginia, according to the 2021 federal crime data.

Find the full data analysis on 2022 car thefts by the National Insurance Crime Bureau below: