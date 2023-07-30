UPDATE: Virginia State Police has canceled the Critically Missing Adult Alert for Jane Riddick Evans at 7:38 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, as she has been found safe.

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 73-year-old Norfolk woman.

According to VSP, Jane Riddick Evans was last seen on Saturday, July 29 at around 9:58 a.m. at 830 Kempsville Road in Norfolk, said VSP. She may be wearing red and orange pants and a brown shirt with white sandals.

Critically Missing Adult Alert for Jane Riddick Evans of Norfolk, Virginia (Photo: VSP)

Evans was carrying a blue blanket and was last known to be walking in an unknown direction, said VSP.