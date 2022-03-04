RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Seventeen-year-old Kenedi Anderson is shooting for the stars, and will audition for American Idol this coming Sunday.

“I never thought that an opportunity like this would come my way,” Anderson told 8News.

The singer/songwriter says music has always been a part of her life.

“I think that music is definitely my main passion, and I’m really excited to be able to share that with everyone now,” she said.

She credits her childhood in Louisiana for her strong background in country music, but says her sound has changed over the years.

“I would sing a lot of old Taylor Swift music,” the teen explained. “I was absolutely obsessed with her. But I think that as I’ve grown up, I’ve developed kind of my own style and I’ve gotten more into pop and writing my own music and also soul.”

The teen plays piano and guitar, and says the big dream is sold out stadiums and an album.

“I just want to pursue a career in music,” she said. “That’s all I’ve ever wanted. I want to be able to go on tour one day. I want to be able to sell my own music. Keep writing music. Collab with other artists. I want a career in this so badly.”

While we’ll have to wait until Sunday night to see if she gets a ticket to Hollywood, she did give 8News a sneak peek into what it was like auditioning for superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

“It was super cool,” she said. “They were really great — the judges — at calming me down. I’m someone that loves humor and so they’re great at cracking jokes here and there, and it made me feel much more comfortable.”

She tells 8News this is the perfect opportunity to share her talent with the rest of the world.

“Music gives me personally so much joy, and if I could just share that with others — that’s really all I want.”

American Idol is in its 20th season. You can catch Kenedi’s audition Sunday, March 6 at 8 p.m.